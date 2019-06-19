MOTHER CITY MARCH

Students call for overhaul of funding system

By Sandisiwe Shoba 19 June 2019

Students marched to the NSFAS offices in Wynberg, Cape Town on 19 June 2019 to demand adequate funding. (Photo: Sandisiwe Shoba)

On Wednesday 19 June students marched to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme offices in Cape Town. Their demands included the cancelling of historic debt, the decentralising of the scheme’s offices and the finalisation of appeals.

All historic debt from 2010 to date, must be written off,” said Sonwabile Dwaba, the SRC president at the University of the Free State.

This was one of the demands made to Dr Randall Carolissen, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator, outside the NSFAS offices in Wynberg, Cape Town on Wednesday 19 June.

The peaceful march, which began at Kenilworth station, was led by SRC members from institutions of higher learning including the University of the Free State (UFS), University of Cape Town (UCT), Cape Town University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC). Of those present, some were members of the EFF Students Command, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

Dwaba, who read out the memorandum of demands, said students who owe money to institutions are disadvantaged because they cannot graduate or receive their transcripts.

They must access those things to apply for jobs, or be able to get into other institutions,” he said.

Students also called for the decentralisation of NSFAS and for regional offices to be opened.

NSFAS is inaccessible to students, particularly students who are not from the Western Cape,” Dwaba read.

Fasiha Hassan, a former Wits student and the deputy president of SAUS, told Daily Maverick the centralisation of NSFAS had made the system “inefficient”.

[That’s why] we want formal regional offices for NSFAS all over the country,” said Hassan.

She also echoed another demand made in the memorandum: the finalisation of NSFAS appeals.

A lot of people have not received funding and don’t know where they stand with NSFAS or the universities,” she said.

At the beginning of the 2019 academic year, a number of protests broke out at institutions of higher learning, where students called for a national shutdown of universities over a lack of accommodation and instances where students had not received their NSFAS allowances.

Carolissen, upon receiving the demands, acknowledged that students were disadvantaged because of “bureaucratic bungles”. However, he said often-raised issues, such as accommodation, funding the missing middle, funding postgraduate students and funding students who are currently excluded, are “policy issues” over which NSFAS has no control.

We are here to administer those policies,” Carolissen said.

He assured students the memorandum would be taken to the department of higher education and Treasury.

Simthandile “Azania” Thyali, the SRC president of UWC, reminded students that the march took place a day before the State of the Nation Address.

Your ministers and MECs are going to be wearing fancy dresses and fancy suits, but also at the same time, they are not going to be issuing a budget that will get rid of all the challenges that students are experiencing.”

Thyali said NSFAS was the “only source of income for poor students in universities”.

Demands for NSFAS were “not negation of free education, this is a means to an end. At the end of the day, we still want to see free education implemented.” DM 

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Days of Zondo

SAX, Bribes and Audio Tapes: Former Cabinet ministers implicated in dodgy airline deal

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ANALYSIS

Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Time for Ramaphosa to be clear and resolute

Stephen Grootes
32 mins ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

As ANC parliamentary committee chairpersons are named, Magashule is left holding all the aces

Marianne Merten
49 mins ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

OBJECTION! Ex-Trump aide Hicks tight-lipped in U.S. House interview

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Proteas on the brink of World Cup exit after NZ defeat

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Three Russians, one Ukrainian accused of 2014 downing of flight MH17

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Evidence suggests Saudi Crown Prince is liable for Khashoggi murder – UN expert

Reuters 11 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff’s delayed 2018 results show, once again, that it probably is not a going concern
Ed Stoddard 55 mins ago
3 mins

The originator of the Big Bang Theory was a Catholic priest.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen 1 hour ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Killing elephants in Botswana is a vote-catcher that could go badly wrong

Don Pinnock
42 mins ago
7 mins

US-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT

US launches effort to counter China’s economic influence in Africa

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
4 mins

SEAN DAVISON

The Right To Die: SA euthanasia activist gets house arrest after pleading guilty to murder

Rebecca Davis
58 mins ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

After floods, Zimbabwe and Mozambique face huge maize shortfalls

Wandile Sihlobo
1 hour ago
3 mins