street talk

Street Talk: Mob justice (Video)

By Street Talk 19 June 2019

Is this what communities have to resort to in the absence of proper policing? Activists unpack the roots of mob justice and whether it is an alternative to what the government has put in place to uphold the rule of law.

This film was produced by Street Talk in collaboration with The Hope Exchange: Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.comDM

 

