Business Maverick

Bah humbug! Trump’s plan for more China tariffs to hit festive shoppers

By Reuters 18 June 2019
Caption
(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 09 November 2017 (reissued 04 January 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

This year's holiday season could be tighter for many Americans if the U.S. government imposes tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese imports - because that will include tech products, game consoles, toys, cribs, ornaments and Santa hats.

The US China tariffs would add 25% to the import cost to many consumer items just as retail outlets throughout the world’s largest economy begin to gear up for the peak end-of-year shopping season.

Consumers have been largely shielded until now from the direct impact of the trade war between China and the United States as the administration of President Donald Trump has focused previous rounds of tariffs on imports sold to manufacturers rather consumers.

But Trump is escalating the trade war and preparing to extend tariffs to nearly all Chinese imports after talks for a deal broke down in May. The U.S. government is pushing for wide-ranging economic and trade reforms from Beijing.

Trump said he would decide whether to trigger the next round of tariffs after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

In preparation for the new round, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) on Monday began seven days of hearings for testimony from retailers, manufacturers and others impacted. Thousands of business filed comments to the USTR ahead of the hearings.

Toys, phones and televisions are all on the tariff list and represent some of the most valuable categories of products that Americans buy from China, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new tariffs would hit cellphones whose import bill from China totaled $43 billion in 2018 – more than 80% of total cellphone imports.

They would also cover a broad set of toys, including scooters and doll carriages, whose imports totaled $11.9 billion last year. China supplied about 85% of America’s total imports of those toys.

Further pain for parents could come in the form of proposed levies on more than $5 billion worth of video game consoles. Chinese imports amounted to 98% of total U.S. imports of those consoles last year.

And U.S. imports from China of targeted Christmas products – including ornaments, nativity scenes and Christmas tree lights – totaled at least $2.3 billion last year.

An executive from a family-owned, Christmas goods supplier in upstate New York said the company has looked “long and far” to find another supplier for many typical holiday products.

“However, trying to find other countries to manufacture everything else, from Santa hats, to stockings, to glass ornaments, has been a struggle and we have been unable to do so,” Nathan Gordon of Gordon Companies Inc in Cheektowaga said in public comments posted on June 12.

HE’S MAKING A LIST

Some products previously spared by the Trump administration to avoid hitting consumers’ pockets are now on the list. That includes an array of safety and play equipment for children – including high chairs, play pens, and swings.

The proposed tariffs would hit at least $800 million of these goods.

Smart watches, smart speakers and Bluetooth audio are also included. The Consumer Technology Association estimates that 2018 imports in this category from China were up to $17.9 billion.

Retailers Walmart Inc, Target Corp, and more than 600 other companies urged Trump in a letter last week to resolve the trade dispute with China, saying tariffs hurt American businesses and consumers.

Worry over potential cost increases for Americans from tariffs has raised concern about inflation, though across the economy, prices rises remain below the U.S. Federal Reserve target of 2%.

Trump has said that China pays the tariffs, but U.S. importers actually foot the bill and either pass them on to consumers or suppliers.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and David Lawder in Washington and Chris Prentice in New York Editing by Simon Webb and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Big tech is under fire. Could that mean it’s time to buy?

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inflation targeting: A lesson from economic history

Reg Rumney
14 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Youth employment relies on a rising tide of growth – but that’s a hard ask right now

Sharon Wood
19 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Egypt’s ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after collapsing in court

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing Weighs ‘Max’ Name; GE Nabs Engine Order: Air Show Update

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Triple suicide attack kills at least 30 in northeast Nigeria

Reuters 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘This was the bloodiest weekend’ says official after 36 fatalities confirmed in Limpopo

Chanel Retief 22 hours ago

Business Maverick

World’s Top Bicycle Maker Says the Era of ‘Made in China’ Is Over
Bloomberg 9 hours ago
3 mins

"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle

Business Maverick

Bah humbug! Trump’s plan for more China tariffs to hit festive shoppers

Reuters 9 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

June 18: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Fiscal money can make or break the Euro

Yanis Varoufakis
14 hours ago
5 mins

STATE CAPTURE GROUND ZERO

And SOE it goes: As turnaround plans stumble, SABC is the latest entity to face financial point of no return

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
5 mins

PERSIAN GULF

Just who is bombing oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and who stands to gain the most?

J Brooks Spector
14 hours ago
9 mins