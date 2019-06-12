Business Maverick

Five Key Global Trends in BP’s Annual Energy Data Dump

By Bloomberg 12 June 2019
Caption
People tend to vegetables growing in a field as emission rises from cooling towers at a coal-fired power station in Tongling, Anhui province, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. China's economy expanded at its weakest pace since 2009, according to figures Monday, with gross domestic product rising 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

BP’s Annual Statistical Review of World Energy has tracked the ups and downs of the global energy system for more than 50 years. The latest edition, published on Tuesday, highlighted the scale of the task the world faces if fossil fuels are to become history. Here are five key trends from this year’s report.

Emissions surged

Global carbon emissions jumped the most in seven years in 2018 as energy demand surged, indicating the world is falling behind in its efforts to rein in climate change. There may be better news this year as plunging natural gas prices prompts a shift from coal, but it shows the scale of the challenge.

Global Emissions Up

2. Driven by U.S. production…

America’s energy boom set an extraordinary pace in 2018. The U.S. had the biggest one-year gain in oil and gas production posted by any country in history. Even Saudi Arabia never managed to add 2.2 million barrels a day of crude output in a single year.

3. …and Asia consumption

Asia’s two economic giants, China and India, continued to drive the jump in energy demand (and carbon emissions) as more air conditioners, TVs and refrigerators boosted electricity consumption. Two-thirds of the growth in oil use came from these two countries.

Growing Appetite

4. Coal’s unchecked power

Coal continues to be the dominant fuel in power generation despite the world searching for cleaner alternatives and the biggest oil companies aggressively promoting cleaner-burning gas. The dirtiest fuel accounted for almost 40% of electricity last year, a level that’s held almost constant for 20 years.

5. Renewables rising

It’s not all doom and gloom though. The review shows supply of renewable energy is rising fast, especially in China. It’s just not enough to account for the extra demand for power coming from emerging markets.

Cleaning Up
Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Obituary: After the Marikana massacre, the writing was on the wall for Lonmin

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Is the JSE suspending shares too quickly?

Sasha Planting
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

High cost of government debt is hampering SA’s development

Nazmeera Moola
13 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

You may be eating a credit card’s worth of plastic each week – study

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Thousands of protesters paralyse Hong Kong’s financial hub over extradition bill

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. Senate intelligence panel to interview Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday -source

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Microsoft XCloud Game Service to Offer Free Streaming to Phones

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Crypto-traders are being pulled from the shadows
Ruan Jooste 13 hours ago
3 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

Business Maverick

FSCA joins a long list of high-profile people hauling Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court

Ray Mahlaka 10 JUN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unconventional thinking about unconventional monetary policies

Barry Eichengreen
8 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Data underlines the woeful state of South Africa’s investment climate

Ed Stoddard
10 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Tongaat Hits 25-Year Low as Sugar Maker May Restate Finances

Bloomberg
11 JUN
1 min

OPINIONISTA

The National Development Plan is no lodestar

Terence Corrigan
13 hours ago
4 mins