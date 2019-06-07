Business Maverick

Here’s What to Watch at the G-20 Finance Meetings This Weekend

By Bloomberg 7 June 2019
Caption
Finance ministers and central bank's governors during the family photo session at the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bali on Oct. 13, 2018. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Risks from the U.S.-China trade war and an expected turn in global monetary policy will feature high on the agenda as finance and central banking chiefs from the Group of 20 gather this weekend in Fukuoka, Japan

The Group of 20 meeting takes place as the world’s two biggest economies ramp up tariffs against each other, hurting the global economy and leaving policy makers struggling to shore up growth. The G-20 officials are also set to tackle issues ranging from enhancing financial sector security and imposing tax on international transactions.

Interview with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Key Speakers At The IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings
Yi Gang Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

While an official communique is due at the end, interesting developments often occur at one-on-one meetings. The most anticipated is the one planned between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China’s central bank chief Yi Gang. Whether the two countries can get beyond their current impasse will be keenly watched.

Here are the big themes to look out for:

Trade-War Drama

It’s not just China in President Donald Trump’s tariff cross hairs. Tariffs on Mexico are set to take effect next week, unless a dramatic last-moment agreement is reached. And then there’s the prospect of levies on imported cars, which would hammer Japanese, Korean and European automakers. So watch out for plenty of commentary around protectionism.

Finance chiefs will bemoan the spillovers from the trade war into the global economy, but some will hold back from directly criticizing Trump’s tariffs given the heavy presence of the U.S. in G-20 discussions. Japanese officials have said a statement against protectionism probably won’t make it into the communique, according to a local newspaper report.

See the Data: With Mexico in Crosshairs, Global Trade Tracker Shows Fresh Reasons to Fret

Dos and Don’ts

Be on the lookout for officials to frame trade policy recommendations around dos and don’ts. Among the “don’ts”: statements to ensure no one economy manipulates its currency, particularly on the heels of a heated U.S. Treasury report that cast a wider net for its manipulator watch list.

The Trump administration has blamed a strong dollar for hurting U.S. exports and comments from the White House challenge the G-20’s typical preference for not directing exchange rates verbally or otherwise. “Should the G-20 provide us with any indication of FX becoming topical, it should see the dollar coming under early selling pressure,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report to clients on Thursday.

On the “dos,” Asian officials are likely to tout the multilateral and regional pacts enacted, or in progress, as a sign that global trade plods on amid headwinds.

Fed and Friends

While central banks lack the firepower they once possessed, the world is again looking to them to solve economic troubles. Australia recently cut interest rates for the first time in three years, and expectations are growing for the Federal Reserve to slash rates this year.

Read: Central Banks Are Poised to Act as Economic Warnings Flash

Financial innovation also remains a high-priority agenda. A seminar on the topic is scheduled, and Asian economies that have taken the lead on financial technology will have a chance to share their experiences.

Also look for central bankers to exchange ideas on two of the biggest structural headaches they’ve been dealing with since the last financial crisis: persistently low inflation, and how to better measure the labor market amid the emergence of the gig economy.

Digital Challenges

The rise of the digital economy has raised questions on how to appropriately charge for cross-border transactions, including on Internet giants. International taxation issues will take center stage at the kickoff symposium on Saturday. Mnuchin is set to join Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun on a panel to discuss the issues, an intriguing and rare joint appearance.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Testifies Before House Financial Services Committee
Steven Mnuchin Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The G-20 countries are aiming to find agreement on imposing taxes based on where the firm does business rather than on the firm’s location, Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review reported last month.

Then there are growing threats and instances of cyber attacks — including on high-profile targets such as hotelier Marriott International Inc. and Singapore’s biggest public healthcare group — which have kept financial policy makers on alert to put up appropriate guards.

The Financial Stability Board, an international outfit to tackle challenges around regulation and supervision of the sector, is working to set up guidelines on cyber attacks and recently delivered a progress report to G-20 attendees.

Italy Debt

With Italy as a G-20 member, the country’s finance chiefs may have a say on the European Commission’s recent warning that Italy hasn’t made sufficient progress in reducing its debt and that a disciplinary process is “warranted.”

While any penalties would be relatively small, an official reprimand from the bloc could still spell trouble for Italy, which is already roiled by financial markets and plagued by internal tensions.

The G-20 finance group has gathered annually since 1999, with Japan taking presidency for the June 8-9 gathering.

The main players will hail from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union. Others will also attend, including officials from constituencies such as Singapore, Switzerland, as well as from multilateral organizations like the International Monetary Fund.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

First 30 days at SARS: Edward Kieswetter finds his feet, makes big promises

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick Analysis

A heroic, if somewhat sceptical, defence of free trade

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Quantitative easing is not an option for South Africa’ – Kganyago

Investec
2 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Beyond Meat sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli airport for second night

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

African bloc suspends Sudan, demanding end to military rule

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Michael Flynn Fires His Attorneys Ahead of His Sentencing

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico
Rico 3 hours ago
< 1 min

Catholics are forbidden from joining Masonic organisations.

Business Maverick

Here’s What to Watch at the G-20 Finance Meetings This Weekend

Bloomberg 3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Quick U.S. Trade Deal Is Unlikely, Former Chinese Minister Says

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Where’s the Modi Miracle?

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Bin the Bonus? What pay-for-performance means

Roger Stewart
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK/NEWS ANALYSIS

Gloves come off between SAA CEO and his board

Sasha Planting
18 hours ago
3 mins