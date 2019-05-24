Business Maverick

Global bond rally drives Treasury Yields to lowest since 2017

By Bloomberg 24 May 2019
Caption
International Currency Global Money

The US-China trade conflict and cracks in the global economy are herding investors to the safest parts of financial markets, pushing yields to multiyear lows and strengthening bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2019.

Disappointing US economic data helped drive the 10-year Treasury yield down to 2.29% on Thursday, the lowest since 2017. Futures trading gathered pace amid mortgage-related hedging. The yield on the long bond also fell to the lowest since 2017, at 2.73%. Inflation expectations tumbled yet again, and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index surged to its highest level this year before retreating.

The rally effectively wipes out the impact of U.S. policymakers’ five rate hikes since benchmark 10-year yields were last this low. It comes as traders are pricing in more than 30 basis points of Fed cuts by year-end, with options activity suggesting some hedging against a half-point easing as officials’ next move. The tariff standoff between the world’s two largest economies has sharpened the focus on signs of faltering growth, which were apparent Thursday in the U.S. and Europe.

“If investors’ worst fears are realized and there is a sharp longer-term ramp-up in the trade war, you could see yields fall further,” said Jon Hill, rates strategist at BMO Capital. “There’s a very bond bullish backdrop.”

Ten- and 30-year yields breached their prior 2019 lows from March when mortgage-related hedging in the swaps market was also magnifying the move. This activity in swaps may be at work again, though traders suspected investors were better prepared for this drop in yields given the darkening global outlook.

Also feeding the haven buying: Political tensions are elevated in the U.K., with the risk of a disorderly Brexit back on the radar.

German 10-year yields dropped three basis points to minus 0.12%, while those on their U.K. peers dropped below 1% for the first time in seven weeks.

“There’s no single smoking gun, but gilts are rallying because of political risks, bunds are doing OK because Germany PMI data were still bad, and equities are suffering as U.S.-China trade-war fears gradually intensify,” said John Davies, an interest-rate strategist at Standard Chartered Plc.

Read More: Bonds Are U.K. Asset of Choice With May on Brink of Exit

Bonds in Japan, Australia and New Zealand rallied Friday, with the Aussie 10-year yield slipping as much as 5 basis points to a record 1.53%, near the central bank’s policy rate of 1.5%. The yield on similar-maturity kiwi notes slid 3 basis points to 1.73%, while Japan’s benchmark yield fell half-a-basis-point to minus 0.07%, the lowest since April 2. The 10-year Treasury yield rose one basis point to 2.33% in Asian trading.

Thursday’s “decline in Treasury yields seems overdone,” said Masahiko Loo, a portfolio manager of fixed income at AllianceBernstein Japan Ltd. “However, if the trade war causes a sharp decline in share prices, that could push yields lower.”

And if the global backdrop is weighing on growth, it’s crushing inflation expectations.

Thursday brought a further leg down in already-depressed market measures of the path of consumer prices. Breakeven rates — which are derived from the difference between yields on inflation-linked debt and regular Treasuries — tipped lower, leaving the five-year down about 10 basis points this week to 1.62%.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA Reserve Bank holds rates, signals a cut on the horizon

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Erik Venter leaves Comair on a high and profitable note

Ray Mahlaka
2 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Audi RS5 Sportback: Flat-out fastback

Deon Schoeman
2 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Manafort Banker Charged With Bribe to Win Trump Post

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. airlines expect Boeing 737 MAX jets need up to 150 hours of work before flying again

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

State demands conviction of 3 more ‘Krugersdorp killers’

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Backtracks on Vote as Pressure to Go Mounts: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

Business Maverick

Can Eskom prove the markets wrong?
Investec 22 MAY
4 mins

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an ordained minister.

Business Maverick

Sasol: What’s a billion between friends?

Sasha Planting 23 MAY
5 mins

Business Maverick

As New Cold War Looms, China Struggles to Grasp Trump’s End Game

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tiger Brands continues to count costs of the listeriosis outbreak

Ray Mahlaka
23 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Moderate CPI data supports case for SARB to hold rates — and maybe talk about cuts

Ed Stoddard
23 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Robo-apocalypse? Not in your lifetime

J Bradford DeLong
22 MAY
4 mins