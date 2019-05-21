Flooded canals carry litter with them. This is in Pholile, Strand. Photo: Velani Ludidi

Disaster Management reports no major incidents, writes Velani Ludidi for GroundUp.

First published by GroundUp

Nearly half the homes in Pholile, Strand, were flooded on Monday after heavy rains hit Cape Town on Sunday night.

Community leader Mwezi Lugwayi said nearly half the area’s 1,300 houses were flooded. Many pupils had to miss school.

Lugwayi said 600 sheets of plastic and some sand had been requested from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Management department.

Some streets in Lwandle were also flooded.

Plastic refuse from the Pholile canal spread through the area as the canal overflowed. There were children playing outside while it rained.

Tsholo Mbhaqula had to stay home from work. He and his 10-year-old son Asithandile were clearing water from their home when GroundUp visited.

“I have been staying here since 2009 and I always experience this flooding,” Mbhaqula said.

He said his furniture had been damaged.

Asithandile said he could not go to school because of the flooding.

“My dad woke up early in the morning and said I should put on my boots to help clear the water.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said no major flooding incidents had been reported.

The rain is needed in Cape Town as dam levels are low.

Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at 46%, fractionally up from last week, compared with 21.1% at the same time in 2018. The last time the dam levels were higher in May was in 2015, when they were at 49.5%. DM

© 2019 GroundUp

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

GroundUp Follow Save More