Much-needed rain brings flooding to parts of Cape Town

By GroundUp 21 May 2019

Flooded canals carry litter with them. This is in Pholile, Strand. Photo: Velani Ludidi

Disaster Management reports no major incidents, writes Velani Ludidi for GroundUp.

Nearly half the homes in Pholile, Strand, were flooded on Monday after heavy rains hit Cape Town on Sunday night.

Community leader Mwezi Lugwayi said nearly half the area’s 1,300 houses were flooded. Many pupils had to miss school.

Lugwayi said 600 sheets of plastic and some sand had been requested from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Management department.

Some streets in Lwandle were also flooded.

Plastic refuse from the Pholile canal spread through the area as the canal overflowed. There were children playing outside while it rained.

Tsholo Mbhaqula had to stay home from work. He and his 10-year-old son Asithandile were clearing water from their home when GroundUp visited.

I have been staying here since 2009 and I always experience this flooding,” Mbhaqula said.

He said his furniture had been damaged.

Asithandile said he could not go to school because of the flooding.

My dad woke up early in the morning and said I should put on my boots to help clear the water.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said no major flooding incidents had been reported.

The rain is needed in Cape Town as dam levels are low.

Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at 46%, fractionally up from last week, compared with 21.1% at the same time in 2018. The last time the dam levels were higher in May was in 2015, when they were at 49.5%. DM

