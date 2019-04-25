RIGHT OF REPLY

Davos is emerging as a space to engage with urgent issues, not just for socialising

By Daily Maverick Reader 25 April 2019
Caption
Participants walk trough the halls during the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 24 January 2019. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic 'Globalization 4.0' from 22 - 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Sizwe Mbele (Daily Maverick, 23 April 2019) argues that structural change to the global economic system represents our best chance to build a fairer world: if he had ever been to the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting he would know that this is something we have been doing, and helping bring about, for decades, writes World Economic Forum's Oliver Cann.

This is a response to Sizwe Mbele’s article: Is Davos a panacea or a pretext for elitism?

The world’s government institutions were never built to deal with climate change, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a multi-polar world or high and rising inequality. No wonder, then, that democracies and capitalism are under threat from the forces of populism.

The only wonder is why we should be so surprised to find ourselves in the state we are in. In the 1970s, the Forum’s idea that not just governments and business but also civil society needed to be at the table was hardly universally popular. Nor was our insistence that business bear social as well as shareholder responsibility.

In the 1990s, with the global economy embarking on its longest post-War period of growth, our focus had shifted to the as-yet-unseen risks of inequality. A decade later, we were bringing climate change to the top of the agenda followed by the risks posed by automation.

The best leaders use this knowledge to prepare for the future. In recent years, CEOs participating at Davos have reduced carbon emissions by millions of tonnes and provided new skills to tens of millions of workers. Making Davos less a safe space for socialising and more an awkward place to engage on issues such as tax or, as Greta Thunberg told leaders in Davos, our house-fire of a climate crisis, will define whether we will ever be able to fix our broken system. DM

Oliver Cann, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum.

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DEADLY FLOODS

Full extent of KZN storm damage still unknown as death toll rises

By Aisha Abdool Karim

VREDE HEARING

Public Protector hears of failed promises in Estina dairy scandal

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
4 mins

Our Burning Planet

Climate-proofing South Africa’s woefully underprepared economy

Alex Lenferna
2 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Migrants evacuated as confident Tripoli fighters tell Haftar: “we are coming”

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Macron Tries to Save Presidency by Promising `New Act’

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

DA slams ‘R120m budget’ for presidential inauguration at Loftus

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sri Lanka on edge with scares, lock-downs and sweeps for bomb suspects

Reuters 12 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA AT 25

Provision of adequate land and housing has been one of democratic SA’s failures
Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
5 mins

Billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty had a pay phone in his home so he wouldn't have to pay for guests' calls.

MOTORING

Porsche Cayenne S: Fast forward

Deon Schoeman 2 hours ago
8 mins

A Personal Reflection

Happy Freedom Day, Portugal, 45 years after the Carnation Revolution

Marianne Thamm
2 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

The Coconut Plot: Virgin territory, golden beaches and hope for the future

Greg Mills
2 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Why the ANC is bent on conferring colonial and apartheid-era rights on rural chiefs

Peter Delius
3 hours ago
6 mins

A Tale of Two Pavilions

ANC and EFF set up camp at Rand Show to campaign for Gauteng’s heart

Ferial Haffajee and Chanel Retief
10 hours ago
5 mins