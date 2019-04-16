ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa conducts an electioneering tour in Zone 1 in Seshego, 16 April 2019, flanked by ANC officials, on 16 April, 2019. Photo: Nkateko Mabasa

With only 20 days before the highly contested 2019 national elections, the African National Congress took its Thuma Mina campaign machinery to Julius Malema’s home town in Seshego, Limpopo. President Cyril Ramaphosa went door to door, spoke to small crowds and went to receive blessings from the local traditional chief to woo voters from the EFF.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa never mentioned the EFF or its leader by name when he addressed residents of Zone 1 in Seshego on Tuesday, there was little doubt about who he was talking of whenever he touched on the subject of unseating “smaller parties” that called themselves “the government in waiting”.

The president took to the campaign trail in Limpopo after touring the West Rand and Eastern Cape the week before. On arriving in Seshego, Ramaphosa first visited the Moletjie Moshate Tribal Council to be introduced to the community.

In a room mostly filled with the elderly, Limpopo Premier Stan Matabata introduced President Ramaphosa to Kgosi Gau Moloto and the residents of Seshego. Matabata reminded the locals of Ramaphosa’s work as Secretary-General of the National Union of Mineworkers back in 1982 and as the “person responsible for Codesa”.

“We have known him for a long time,” said Matabata. “A better life that was promised in 1994 is finally coming with Thuma Mina.”

Matabata said the president had “finally come” to restore the title of the chief, who would no longer be known as a traditional leader but as a king, before “colonisation” changed things.

Ramaphosa rose to a jubilant welcome as he spoke to the elderly residents. He assured them that he had been made aware of the issues affecting the community and had spoken to the municipality and the premier, who was present to fix the problems.

According to the president, the residents had told him they had been struggling without water and electricity.

“The municipality is working and has promised me that they will quickly fix the issues you have been complaining about,” said Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa visited Melah Selete, 51, a woman living in Zone 1 in Seshego. According to Selete, the president wanted to know the problems in the area. She told him they did not have water, she needed a ramp outside her home and that the roads needed to be fixed.

Furthermore, Selete asked the president to look into the Zone 1 Clinic, which had long queues. Her father and other elderly people had to go to the clinic at 4am and often came back at 5pm.

Selete also told the president that the community needed recreational centres for the youth to keep them busy.

After Ramaphosa had left with his entourage, Selete spoke to Daily Maverick. She said that although she had been voting for the ANC since 1994, this time she was not sure who to vote for.

Selete said the EFF had been doing a good job in her ward as they made sure the rubbish was picked up on time and consistently, whereas when it had been the ANC who running the municipality they were not consistent.

“They (EFF) hold frequent meetings to update people of progress with issues,” said Selete.

Zelpha Ramashala, a 27-year-old mother who lives in Zone 1, says the ANC has made sure there is less crime in the area by having a police presence in her community.

Ramashala lives with her two children, her grandparents and an uncle. She makes a living through her laundry business. When asked who she was voting for, Ramashala replied that she would vote for the ANC.

“Better the devil you know,” she said.

And although the EFF rule most of Seshego, her zone has an ANC councillor. Ramashala believes that “Malema is fine where he is, to shake things” up in Parliament as an agitator, but not as president.

The president’s campaign message to the people of Seshego also included an apologetic request for people to “renew the mandate” of the ANC, even though it had not performed at its best lately, with allegations of corruption. Ramashala says because “corruption is everywhere” she will stick with the ANC.

For Makeis Ramethape, things are a bit more complicated. He voted for the EFF in the 2016 local government elections, but has grown dissatisfied with the young party.

Ramethape lives in Jujus Valley, an informal settlement fondly named after the EFF leader who inspired local residents to occupy land and put up their shacks for housing.

However, Ramethape says that since they erected their shacks, nothing much has happened to his situation. He is unemployed after his welding business went down and does not have electricity.

According to Ramethape, only EFF-affiliated members get jobs in his area as the ward councillors give jobs to their friends. As a supporter who does not have connections, he does not stand a chance of getting employment.

He hopes that voting for the ANC might change things in his life.

President Ramaphosa continued to visit residents of the area by holding a town hall meeting. He addressed the community in an open soccer field on the ANC election van, promising quick service delivery now that the party was under renewal. DM

