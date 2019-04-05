Independent Election Commission officials wait for vote counting to be finalised in Pretoria during the live counting of votes for the 2011 local elections. (Photo: EPA/Johann Hattingh)

Despite a rise in political disinformation campaigns and electoral interference around the world, the Independent Electoral Commission is confident South Africa’s voting process cannot be compromised.

In an address to the Cape Town Press Club on 4 April, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini told members of the media that “it’s not possible to rig an election in South Africa”.

Mashinini, who helped establish the IEC and served as deputy chief electoral officer from 1998-2000, will oversee his first national election on 8 May.

During his appointment, Mashinini came under fire from opposition parties, who claimed that his role as special projects adviser to former President Jacob Zuma made him ineligible for the position. Despite this obstacle, Mashinini was elected chairperson of the IEC in October 2015.

In a rare conversation with the press, Mashinini on Thursday spoke about the fear of cyber attacks on the electoral process, claiming that election results cannot be easily manipulated.

“There’s no guarantee that we can’t get attacked, but our architecture is such that you can’t collapse the results of the elections,” he said.

Mashinini emphasised that most of the South African election process is conducted manually, thus limiting the impact outside forces can have on voter results.

Although automated systems can be used to facilitate or speed up the counting process, in many instances ballots are counted by hand at voting stations by Independent Electoral Commission officials. Throughout the process, two representatives from each political party preside over the voting and vote-counting processes. Once votes have been counted, representatives sign an official results slip authenticating the results.

According to Mashinini, these checks and balances are integral to preventing elections from being rigged and election results from being manipulated. Still, the commission has “improved their security systems and enhanced their firewalls” in an attempt to prevent outside interference or attack.

Despite a predominantly manual voting process, Mashinini said the IEC is still concerned over the logistical impact of load shedding. In particular, the commission is looking at alternative power sources to ensure that the counting of votes, which occurs after voting stations close at 9pm, is not affected by any power outages.

“We have been in discussions with government through the various security structures and the Elections Priority Committee to see what can be done to avoid power interruptions on election day. We are also in direct discussion with Eskom to the extent that they can assist by avoiding maintenance during election week.”

The IEC has also worked in association with Media Monitoring Africa to combat the spread of political disinformation. On Tuesday 2 April the two groups launched the Real411 , an online platform that allows South Africans to report disinformation that might impact the integrity of the election process. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Tessa Knight Follow Save More