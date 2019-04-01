Business Maverick

Steinhoff’s Unitrans Is Said to Be Worth Up to $280m

By Bloomberg 1 April 2019
Caption
A company sign stands above the Steinhoff International Holdings NV company headquarters in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Until December, Heather Sonn was running a small investment firm in Cape Town. Then an accounting scandal erupted at Steinhoff and she was tapped to chair the board. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Steinhoff is in talks to sell its logistics group Unitrans in another sign its disposals strategy is gathering pace

Steinhoff International Holdings NV’s Unitrans Motor Group, which the embattled retailer is in talks to sell, may be valued at as much as $280 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The lower end of the valuation range may be about $204 million, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. Steinhoff on Thursday said it plans to sell 75 percent of South Africa’s largest car dealership to the local unit of Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s CFAO Holdings as it exits businesses that don’t complement existing retail franchises.

The companies still need to agree terms for the sale, Steinhoff said in a statement. Steinhoff declined to comment on Unitrans Motor’s value, while CFAO wouldn’t say what price it may pay.

Steinhoff raised about $332 million earlier this week as it sold its remaining shares in South Africa’s KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd. That followed similar disposals of stock in Pepkor Holdings Ltd., Steinhoff’s African retail operations and investment-holdings company PSG Group Ltd. The South African company is also seeking to sell properties in Europe valued at about 400 million euros ($450 million), people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

Steinhoff first began buying shares in Unitrans in 2000. It continued increasing its stake to just more than 60 percent until acquiring all of the outstanding stock for the equivalent of $233 million in 2007.

“We’ve been looking to enter South Africa for many years,” CFAO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Bielle said by phone. “It is a significant acquisition for the group. We would like to expand these types of services in Unitrans to our other operations in Africa.” Bielle said CFAO is financing the deal through a combination of debt and equity.

