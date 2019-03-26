Newsdeck

South African Construction Sentiment Crumbles Under Soft Economy

By Bloomberg 26 March 2019

Confidence in South Africa’s civil construction sector is at the lowest in at least 22 years and could stay there for some time.

A gauge tracking sentiment in the sector dropped in the first quarter to the lowest since its inception in 1997, according to a statement Tuesday by FirstRand Group Ltd.’s First National Bank and the Stellenbosch-based Bureau for Economic Research. That means 90 percent of participants in the quarterly survey are unsatisfied with current business conditions.

That’s consistent with market developments following the “demise” of construction company Group Five Ltd., said FNB property economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi.

Group Five filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month, making it the fifth local builder to enter business rescue in less than a year. The company’s shares were suspended after 45 years of trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Read more about the demise of South Africa’s construction industry

While the building industry is cyclical, the current mix of a depressed economy, high levels of government debt and a widening budget deficit is proving toxic as contracts dry up. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create a multi-billion rand infrastructure fund last year in a bid to get financing from both private and state-owned companies to boost the industry. The construction sector, that makes up about 4 percent of gross domestic product, is yet to see tangible benefits.

“It’s not surprising that the prospects for work are downbeat given the state of the fiscus and the resultant reduction in infrastructure investment by the public sector,” Mkhwanazi said. “Civil contractors should brace themselves for a continuation of the current weak demand.” DM

Gallery

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

China, the Pondo king and Namaqualand: In pursuit of the ‘Disney playground’ deal

By Kevin Bloom

ANALYSIS

Julius Malema, a forever ten percent man?

Stephen Grootes
22 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Running Mates

Zapiro
5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Two More Parents Are Indicted in College Admissions Scandal

Bloomberg 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

UFC’s Conor McGregor Reportedly Accused of Sexual Assault

Bloomberg 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

South African Construction Sentiment Crumbles Under Soft Economy

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Asks Courts to Erase Obamacare in Risky 2020 Election Move

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

In the Dock

State withdraws one culpable homicide charge against Duduzane Zuma
Bheki C. Simelane 8 hours ago
4 mins

ReCaptcha is not just to prove you're not a robot. It also is part of a project to digitise books. So far over 2.5 million books have been digitised this way.

2019 Elections

Crib-sheet for the political parties contesting the 2019 polls, Part Two

Rebecca Davis 22 hours ago
11 mins

Maverick Life

Structure and Culture: A building that divided people even before apartheid laws were enforced

Malibongwe Tyilo
9 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Naspers made a major announcement on Monday. Or was it? Actually, it was. And it wasn’t

Tim Cohen
19 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Constitutional Court nominees should undergo an exacting deliberation of their fitness for office

Professor Balthazar
23 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The Christchurch massacre: Leadership in New Zealand and South Africa

Raymond Suttner
23 hours ago
7 mins