DA leader Mmusi Maimane is calling for Parliament to reconvene urgently to deal with the crisis at Eskom.

Maimane held a press briefing on Monday at the party’s head office in Johannesburg, to announce that he had written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete asking for Parliament to remain in session. Parliament has currently risen to allow for parties to campaign for the upcoming general elections on May 8. Coupled with this request, Maimane said the party would hold a march on Friday to the Union Buildings to highlight the energy crisis.

“The National Assembly, which held its last sitting last week Wednesday, is still able to do the people’s work until May 7, the day before the national elections. Therefore, the Speaker must simply recall a sitting of the National Assembly to deal with this national crisis,” he said. The party is also proposing that an ad hoc committee be formed to address the impending national power crisis. He proposes Parliament immediately pass the Independent System and Market Operator Bill (Ismo Bill), which “seeks to break up Eskom into separate generation and supply entities so that energy is cheaper and more secure for the people of South Africa”.Parliament would also, among other objectives, inquire into the circumstances surrounding the potentially imminent threat of the collapse of the national energy grid, together with experts and stakeholder input, he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the unbundling of the power utility into three entities during his state of the nation address earlier this year.During Human Rights Day in Sharpeville, Ramaphosa said the country would “overcome” the energy crisis if South Africans “close rank and join hands”.

To mitigate the recent wave of power cuts and possible crash of Eskom, the president appointed his deputy, David Mabuza, to head a Cabinet task team to come up with solutions. The DA believes the appointment of Mabuza demonstrates a lack of seriousness to deal with the problem from Ramaphosa. “In addition to this, I will today write to Mabuza, requesting an urgent meeting with him in order to establish the plans the Presidency and the special Cabinet committee have in place to deal with this crisis. The lack of transparency from national government is not helping the situation. We need national government to play open cards with the people of South Africa.”

Maimane told journalists that Eskom must be partially privatised and unbundled into two entities. He said its generation entities should be privatised to diversify what energy enters the grid while increasing competition and lowering costs.He added that Parliament should instruct Eskom to freeze the last two units at Kusile’s build immediately, and rather look to independent power producers (IPPs) for power.

“Commit Eskom’s maintenance and engineering employees as an essential service that cannot strike, install smart meters for municipalities to collect revenue on time and allow metros that function well to source energy directly from independent energy suppliers,” Maimane said.

“The crisis at hand leaves no time for dithering. Immediate action is now required, and it is going to take ordinary citizens to shake this ANC national government to wake up before it’s too late.”The party has already filled a court application in the Western Cape to challenge Eskom’s exclusive rights to procure power. The DA-run City of Cape Town took the Department of Energy to court to allow for independent power producers to supply the City with electricity.”The message is clear. There is a plan to fix this crisis and we need to institute this plan now. And we will mobilise next Friday to call on this ANC government to take the action required to fix this national crisis.”

DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

News24 Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.