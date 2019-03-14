U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May enjoyed a rare good day in Parliament, fighting off her opponents and winning the endorsement of British politicians to seek to delay Brexit day.

The result on Thursday means her Brexit plan — which has twice been rejected by huge majorities in the House of Commons — is still in play.

The House of Commons voted 412 to 202 to support May’s motion, which as well as calling for a delay also reveals May’s strategy for getting her unpopular deal approved. She is offering members of Parliament a choice between backing her deal and delivering Brexit with a short delay, or risk being trapped in a long extension with terms set by the bloc.

In another tactical move on Thursday, May also promised lawmakers that if her deal isn’t approved next week, she will give Parliament the chance to take over on March 25. That’s another threat to the pro-Brexit hardliners whose support she needs to get her deal over the line.

Thursday’s votes represent a welcome piece of good news for the British leader, after a bruising three days in which her political authority appeared to drain away.

Her escape was narrow. An earlier rebellion from her own side meant May only defeated an attempt to take control over what happens next out of her hands by the slimmest of margins. The proposal, from Labour politician Hilary Benn, was defeated by 314 votes to 312.

The EU has suggested it’s open to putting back the U.K.’s departure until late May, although there’s no unified position among European leaders and officials say they will need Britain to give a clear reason for delaying. DM

Watch Pauli van Wyk’s Cat Play The Piano Here!

No, not really. But now that we have your attention, we wanted to tell you a little bit about what happened at SARS.

Tom Moyane and his cronies bequeathed South Africa with a R48-billion tax shortfall, as of February 2018. It's the only thing that grew under Moyane's tenure... the year before, the hole had been R30.7-billion. And to fund those shortfalls, you know who has to cough up? You - the South African taxpayer.

It was the sterling work of a team of investigative journalists, Scorpio’s Pauli van Wyk and Marianne Thamm along with our great friends at amaBhungane, that caused the SARS capturers to be finally flushed out of the system. Moyane, Makwakwa… the lot of them... gone.

But our job is not yet done. We need more readers to become Maverick Insiders, the friends who will help ensure that many more investigations will come. Contributions go directly towards growing our editorial team and ensuring that Daily Maverick and Scorpio have a sustainable future. We can’t rely on advertising and don't want to restrict access to only those who can afford a paywall subscription. Membership is about more than just contributing financially – it is about how we Defend Truth, together.

So, if you feel so inclined, and would like a way to support the cause, please join our community of Maverick Insiders.... you could view it as the opposite of a sin tax. And if you are already Maverick Insider, tell your mother, call a friend, whisper to your loved one, shout at your boss, write to a stranger, announce it on your social network. The battle for the future of South Africa is on, and you can be part of it.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.