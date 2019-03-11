EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 185: Evita says: Wala Wasala! (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 11 March 2019

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Comments

