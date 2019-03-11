Newsdeck

Crashed Ethiopian Plane Carried at Least 19 UN Officials

By Bloomberg 11 March 2019
Caption
The Ethiopian Airlines Enterprise logo sits on display during a news conference at the ITB travel fair at Messe Berlin exhibition center in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, March 6, 2014. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

The Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed Sunday morning was carrying at least 19 United Nations officials, some of whom were en route to a major UN-sponsored environmental conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The World Food Program, the UN Refugee Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization were among UN agencies reporting personnel losses. The casualty list also included a professor, the CEO of a restaurant company and a Kenyan soccer official.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among those expected to attend the UN Environment Assembly set to begin Monday, along with more than 4,700 heads of state, ministers and executives. Topics include sustainable consumption and production, plastic pollution, food waste and climate change. Outcomes from the meeting are to set the global environmental agenda and boost chances of success in the Paris Agreement and 2030 Agenda, according to a UN press release Sunday.

The Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from Ethiopia’s capital, marking the second deadly accident in five months for the new version of the company’s best-selling jet. The passenger list includes 32 Kenyans and 18 Canadians, the largest two groups by nationality.

The crash comes as “devastating news,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet, and saying in a later statement that the nation was offering consular assistance and working with Ethiopian authorities.

Macron extended his condolences to the families of the victims, which the airline said included seven French nationals. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Robert McBride: Caught in the jaws of State Capture, adrift in the present while captive of the past

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

State Security report (the Sum of All Our Fears) and the future of SA (happy beginnings?)

Stephen Grootes
8 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

The End of Truth: Deepfaking and Artificial Intelligence to grease the wheels of politics

Steven Boykey Sidley
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Crashed Ethiopian Plane Carried at Least 19 UN Officials

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

China Grounds Boeing 737 Max Planes After Ethiopian Air Crash

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ailing Bouteflika Returns Defiant to Face Algerian Protests

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump to Seek $8.6 Billion for Wall, Set Up New Budget Fight

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

MAVERICK LIFE INTERVIEW

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ane Crabtree, on dressing the oppressor and the oppressed
Malibongwe Tyilo 8 hours ago
6 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

OP-ED

Writing the 2019 Elections: Appeasing the EFF can only be a disaster for the ANC

Ismail Lagardien 10 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Confirmed: Zuma’s spooks spied on SaveSA

Sipho Pityana
10 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Amending Section 25: When election rhetoric and real law-making collide

Marianne Merten
9 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Cyber-Fascism

Zapiro
11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Only the ANC can trigger real transformation in Western Cape

Faiez Jacobs
8 hours ago
4 mins