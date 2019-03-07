VIDEO ARCHIVES

Apartheid-era CCB assassin Ferdi Barnard gets full parole

By Daily Maverick 7 March 2019
Caption
21 June 2006. South Africa. Western Cape. Cape Town. Former Civil Co-Operation Bureau agent and Apartheid hitman, Ferdi Barnard testifying in front of the Truth and Reconcilliation Commission in Cape Town.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha on Thursday, 7 March 2019, approved full parole for Civil Co-operation Bureau operative Ferdi Barnard, to take from April 2, 2019. This episode of Special Assignment, presented by Max Du Preez, sketches the background to the murder of academic David Webster by Barnard. The hit squad member was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998 on various charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

DM

