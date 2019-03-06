Johannesburg – South African comedian Trevor Noah will join the likes of US star Lena Dunham and British actor/comedian Russel Brand as they create content for new subscription-based podcast service, Luminary.

According to Vulture, Luminary is set to launch in spring (which will be in autumn for those situated in the southern half of the world) and will charge users $8 per month (around R113 at current exchanged rate).

Trevor, who hosts the popular news satire show The Daily Show, as well as American actress Lena Dunham will create exclusive content for the podcast service. While Russel Brand’s Under The Skin will be added to platform too.

Co-founder of Luminary, Matt Sacks, told the New York Times that the aim is for platform to become “synonymous with podcasting” similar to the way Netflix is with streaming. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

News24 Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.