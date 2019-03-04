Cape Town - Big Concerts announced on Monday that English singer and songwriter Passenger will join Ed Sheeran for all his South African tour dates.

Passenger – who toured SA on a solo tour in 2015 – has been nominated for a Brit award and won an Ivor Novello Award for the Most Performed Work.

Due to exceptional demand Big Concerts also announced that additional seated tickets have been released for the second Cape Town date on 28 March 2019.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly and fans that still want to attend the concert are recommended to book quickly before they sell out. There are also limited standing tickets left to purchase. DM

