Newsdeck

Britain Bans Drones From Flying Within 5 Kilometers of Airports

By Bloomberg 20 February 2019
Caption
Photo by Sorasak on Unsplash

Britain will impose a 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) drone exclusion zone around its runways as the government responds to illegal incursions that closed London Gatwick airport for 36 hours in December, disrupting travel for more than 120,000 people.

The measures, taking effect March 13, extend the current 1-kilometer no-fly zone for unmanned and model aircraft, the Department for Transport said in a statement Wednesday. Police will also gain new stop-and-search powers to help clamp down on violations.

“The law is clear that flying a drone near an airport is a serious criminal act,” Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said in the release. “We’re now going even further and extending the no-fly zone to help keep our airports secure.” Recklessly endangering an aircraft can mean a five-year prison term, rising to a potential life sentence for intentional acts of violence.

The government is drawing up a Drones Bill to grant police additional powers, such as the right to access electronic data stored on a drone without the need for a search warrant. Operators of drones weighing more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) must register as of Nov. 30 and take an online competency test. The Home Office, meanwhile, is reviewing its approach to countering the malicious use of drones to protect critical infrastructure, including testing technology to disrupt their operation. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

The impact of Nenegate: No, You can’t simply pick up a plunging rand

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Election fever grips the House as Home Affairs back-pedals on Fireblade terminal saga

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa an Achilles’ heel for the ANC going into election – and their only hope

Susan Booysen
7 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Trump Poised to Name Jeffrey Rosen as Deputy Attorney General

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Britain Bans Drones From Flying Within 5 Kilometers of Airports

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

De Blasio Doesn’t Endorse Bernie Sanders as He Ponders Own Run

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

McKinsey to Pay $15 Million to End Bankruptcy Probe, Judge Says

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Scorpio

Sheriff raids Adriano Mazzotti’s home and premises to pay taxman
Pauli Van Wyk 19 hours ago
3 mins

"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle

OP-ED

Eskom, tariffs, bailouts and IPPs – let’s cut through the chaos

Dirk De Vos 8 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

How to invest offshore

Investec
13 FEB
3 mins

OP-ED

Southern African Resource Watch and Zambia: What are they trying to achieve?

Greg Mills
7 hours ago
4 mins

Media Monitoring Africa

The Doctor is IN, the Doctor is OUT

Thandi Smith and William Bird
8 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Why bank tax free when you can invest tax free?

Coronation
13 FEB
4 mins