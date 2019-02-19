Newsdeck

De Blasio Doesn’t Endorse Bernie Sanders as He Ponders Own Run

By Bloomberg 19 February 2019

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to endorse Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Oval Office, instead saying he’s hasn’t ruled out his own 2020 run for president.

“I think Bernie did an incredible service for this country in his campaign in 2016, and it fundamentally changed the debate,” de Blasio said of the Vermont senator during a news conference in Brooklyn on Tuesday. “I think we’re in a new situation here. There’s obviously a different dynamic, and I think everyone should assess the current situation we’re in.”

In 2016, de Blasio attracted wide attention when he delayed endorsing Hillary Clinton for several months in her race against Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, even though de Blasio had served as campaign manager during her 2000 election to the U.S. Senate, and had worked in former President Bill Clinton’s administration. In 2014, the former president swore in de Blasio to start his first term as mayor.

Sanders, 77, on Tuesday announced a second White House bid, saying one of his primary motivations is to oust President Donald Trump. Since Trump’s defeat of Clinton, de Blasio has traveled at least three times for well-publicized visits with Sanders, who swore in the mayor for his second term.

De Blasio said he wants to nationally promote the policies he has pushed as mayor, such as universal pre-kindergarten, two weeks paid vacation for all, and reducing crime while trying to improve police-community relations.

“I do not rule out any particular path for myself,” de Blasio said when asked by reporters whether he’s considering his own run for the presidency.

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

Scorpio

Sheriff raids Adriano Mazzotti’s home and premises to pay taxman

By Pauli Van Wyk

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

The impact of Nenegate: No, You can’t simply pick up a plunging rand

Jessica Bezuidenhout
8 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma’s nudge nudge, wink wink nuclear meeting with Pravin Gordhan, Lungisa Fuzile

Jessica Bezuidenhout
22 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

McKinsey to Pay $15 Million to End Bankruptcy Probe, Judge Says

Bloomberg 23 mins ago

Newsdeck

Karl Lagerfeld, Designer Who Ruled Over Chanel for Decades, Dies

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Pakistan Vows Retaliation If India Launches Military Strikes

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tiny South Africa beach restaurant crowned best in the world

News24 10 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Bosasa folds before it could take down the ANC
Ferial Haffajee 22 hours ago
3 mins

"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle

ZAPIRO

Budget 2019

Zapiro 22 hours ago

ISS TODAY

Promising signs of Africa’s global leadership on maritime security

ISS Today
6 hours ago
4 mins

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

In search of policies on sexual harassment? Don’t ask most SA political parties

Rebecca Davis
22 hours ago
4 mins

Budget Op-Ed

UN committee finds austerity measures implemented in SA ‘may further worsen inequalities’

Mark Heywood
23 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Why bank tax free when you can invest tax free?

Coronation
13 FEB
4 mins