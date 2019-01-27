A sizable majority of Americans say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction under President Donald Trump, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll taken before the 35-day partial government shutdown ended on Friday.

“Wrong track,” “disarray,” “turmoil,” “polarized,” “concerned,” “shambles” and “declining” were some of the answers given by respondents when asked to sum up their feelings on the state of America, NBC said on Sunday.

Only 28 percent of respondents said the U.S. is headed in the right direction — the lowest percentage on that question during Trump’s term. By contrast, 63 percent believe the country is on the wrong track, tied with December 2017 for the highest since Trump took office.

“Times are grim,” said Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff. “The shutdown is front and center.”

Even so, the president’s approval rating was 43 percent, in line with its level in December. Trump’s disapproval rating was 54 percent, most of who say they strongly disapprove. Among Republicans, 86 percent approve of Trump’s performance.

Ratings Impervious

Trump’s numbers have been essentially unchanged over the two years of his presidency, and the ups and downs of the news cycle — including the monthlong shutdown — has done little to change public attitudes, the poll showed.

“This poll looks a lot more like our December data than in October 2013,” when the Republican Party’s popularity plummeted during a prior government shutdown, said McInturff.

Other recent national polls showed a slight declined in Trump’s approval rating during the government shutdown. A RealClearPolitics average puts the president’s approval at 41.2 percent, broadly in line with the NBC/WSJ result.

Just one-third of respondents said they were “extremely” or “quite” confident that Trump has the right set of goals and policies as president, a figure essentially unchanged in the past two years.

The president got the highest mark, 43 percent, for being “direct and straightforward” in communicating with the American people. The author of “Trump: The Art of the Deal” was seen as a good negotiator by 36 percent.

The poll of 900 adults was conducted Jan. 20-23, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.