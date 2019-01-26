EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 179: It’s That IEC Weekend Again! (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 26 January 2019

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Voter registration weekend 26 & 27 Jan.  Are you registered to vote for the #SAElections2019? Check your status: http://www.elections.org.za/regweekend/ #Xse2019 #RegWeekend @IECSouthAfrica

