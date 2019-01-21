Lawyers and a media-advocacy group in Zimbabwe asked the High Court to declare the shutdown of the internet illegal after the government blocked access to most social-media services last week.

The shutdown has caused loss of business and income and threats to life, according to the urgent application filed Monday by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Zimbabwe unit of the Media Institute of Southern Africa. The legal action is directed at the three mobile networks operating in the country, including Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., as well as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the national security minister and the head of the intelligence services.

The country’s biggest mobile-phone operator, Econet said last week that Facebook, WhatsApp, Youtube and Twitter had been blocked on government instructions. At least 12 people were killed during a police crackdown meant to end nationwide protests against a 150 percent hike in the price of diesel and gasoline.

A spokesman at Econet’s Johannesburg office said on Jan. 18 the company can’t respond to criticism in Zimbabwe or on social media. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.