Dudu Myeni ‘gave confidential NPA documents to Bosasa’

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly handed confidential NPA documents to ex-Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi and Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson during a meeting at a hotel in Pretoria.

This was revealed at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Wednesday.

Agrizzi, who is testifying before inquiry chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to blow the whistle on corruption.

Head of legal team Paul Pretorius told Zondo that according to an affidavit by lead investigator Frank Dutton, Agrizzi and Watson met with an individual at the Sheraton Hotal in Pretoria on September 23, 2015.

“At the meeting confidential NPA documents were handed to Agrizzi and Watson by Ms Dudu Myeni. The documents were photographed and returned to Myeni, but the pictures are part of the evidence bundle,” Pretorius said.

Pretorius said investigators managed to confirm that the pattern on the carpet in the pictures matches the carpet at the Sheraton Hotel and that Myeni had stayed at the hotel on that day.

Pretorius also told Zondo that Agrizzi has been warned that his life is in danger by a member of the media, and the threats have been reported to the Hawks.

Agrizzi is currently testifying before the commission. DM

