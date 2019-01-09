City of Tshwane officials are working hard to restore power to areas affected by a storm that hit Pretoria and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, which led to outages and several fallen trees.

Areas affected by the storm include Irene, Olympus, Monavoni, Saulsville, Raslouw, Heuwelsig, Waterkloof, Doringkloof and Olievenhoutbosch.

“The City is prioritising area outages first, after which individually reported power supply complaints will be attended to,” said City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“The wet weather conditions made it difficult to restore power in some of the zones on Tuesday night, but we remain committed to ensuring that all our consumers receive power supply as soon as possible,” Mashigo added.

Mashigo urged residents to be patient as technicians do their work and while fallen trees are removed from roads.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service issued a watch for persistent rainfall and the possibility of flooding across Gauteng.

Scores of traffic lights were out in the province after the storm. DM

