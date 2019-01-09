Newsdeck

City of Tshwane teams scurry to restore power to storm-hit areas

By News24 9 January 2019

City of Tshwane officials are working hard to restore power to areas affected by a storm that hit Pretoria and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening, which led to outages and several fallen trees.

Areas affected by the storm include Irene, Olympus, Monavoni, Saulsville, Raslouw, Heuwelsig, Waterkloof, Doringkloof and Olievenhoutbosch.

“The City is prioritising area outages first, after which individually reported power supply complaints will be attended to,” said City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

“The wet weather conditions made it difficult to restore power in some of the zones on Tuesday night, but we remain committed to ensuring that all our consumers receive power supply as soon as possible,” Mashigo added.

Mashigo urged residents to be patient as technicians do their work and while fallen trees are removed from roads.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service issued a watch for persistent rainfall and the possibility of flooding across Gauteng.

Scores of traffic lights were out in the province after the storm. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

NASREC PLOT

National police commissioner turns to court to flush out info on ANC vote-buying scandal

By Marianne Thamm

#ANC107

The ANC’s ‘not election campaign’ hits the stump across KZN

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Art at UCT: Why claims of censorship may be anti-intellectual

Pierre De Vos
7 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Google Board Sued for Hushing Claims of Executive Misconduct (3)

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Andy Murray to retire, Australian Open could be last event

AFP 4 hours ago

Stampede Aftermath

Religion meets politics as Bushiri church threatens interdict against Sanco

Bheki C. Simelane 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Cancels Trip to Davos Gathering as Shutdown Grinds On

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Suicide tragedy

Parliament breaks promises over probe into manager’s death, claims Garane family
Moira Levy 7 hours ago
7 mins

"If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants" ~ Sir Isaac Newton

OP-ED

Forget the poverty trap – it’s the wealth trap we need to break

Mike Wills 7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC elections manifesto 2019 remains a clarion call for unity, patriotism and accelerated transformation of society

Jessie Duarte
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sudanese media suffer under al-Bashir’s rule

Khalid Abdallah
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

May the new dawn in the SADC region extend to the unliberated Kingdom of eSwatini

Rebone Tau
7 hours ago
3 mins

DONALD DIGS IN

Trump’s tempest-tossed White House – walled in and in limbo

J Brooks Spector
7 hours ago
9 mins