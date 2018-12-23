EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 174: Evita remembers Xmas Slegs Blankes (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 23 December 2018

ANC cadre Evita Bezuidenhout tries to expose fake news and highlight alternative facts with a weekly episode of EVITA’S FREE SPEECH.

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

2018 South African Person of The Year

President Cyril Ramaphosa (and his team) – What a Difference 179 Votes Make

By Branko Brkic

Right of Reply

Cameron Dugmore responds to Helen Zille

Cameron Dugmore
21 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

A Christmas tale of six South African children

Robyn Wolfson Vorster
6 hours ago
14 mins

Newsdeck

Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong: ex-lawyer Cohen

AFP 14 DEC

Newsdeck

EU Leaders Just Aren’t Sure They Can Trust Theresa May Anymore

Bloomberg 14 DEC

Newsdeck

Another video streaming service launches in SA and it’s perfect for fans of British telly

News24 14 DEC

Newsdeck

A MasterChef Picks the Best Mince Pie Found in Britain This Year

Bloomberg 14 DEC

Right of Reply

Afrirent CEO Senzo Tsabedze responds to amaBhungane
Senzo Tsabedze 21 hours ago
5 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 174: Evita remembers Xmas Slegs Blankes (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys 22 hours ago
< 1 min

Op-Ed

Trumping China in Africa?

Greg Mills & Olusegun Obasanjo
19 DEC
5 mins

2018 South African Persons of the Year, runners-up

Commissions of Inquiry — South Africa’s Pursuit of Nothing But The Truth

Marianne Merten & Jessica Bezuidenhout
19 DEC
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Festive Party Gifts

Zapiro
21 DEC

2018 International Person(s) of the Year, runners up

The Women Moving the Needle

Rebecca Davis
21 DEC
5 mins