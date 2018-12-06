Street Talk

Street Talk: Lust or Love? (Video)

By Street Talk 6 December 2018

A group of varsity students discuss the joys and pitfalls of starting a relationship. They share stories about what turns them on and how to detect the phoney from the real.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AMABHUNGANE

Geoff Makhubo, Jo’burg ANC leader, scored millions from City contract

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

GROUNDUP

Condemning Israel is not hate speech, Appeal Court finds

GroundUp
7 hours ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

Public representatives must be held accountable for government debt

Simi Siwisa
8 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

May in `Listening’ Mode in Effort to Sweeten Deal: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Australia Passes Encryption Law Targeting WhatsApp, Signal

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Crane delays: Bo-Kaap residents cheer as developer’s crane barred from area temporarily

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sean Penn Spotted Filming Documentary on Murder of Khashoggi

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Eskom Corruption case

‘I have been abandoned,’ says Trillian CEO Eric Wood
Jessica Bezuidenhout 05 DEC
5 mins

A planet named HD 189733b has some serious showers. It rains molten glass at 7000km/h

GROUNDUP

Concourt agrees: people guilty of serious crimes will not qualify for refugee status

GroundUp 8 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

Will next week’s migration compact be global?

ISS Today
5 hours ago
4 mins

CAPE OF (SH*T)STORMS

Cape Town’s approach to sewage disposal causing ‘apocalyptic’ problems, researchers warn

Rebecca Davis
20 hours ago
6 mins

Street Talk

Street Talk: Lust or Love? (Video)

Street Talk
3 hours ago
1 min

Parliament

Denel cleans up State Capture financial and governance mess, Mkhwebane dodges inquiry

Marianne Merten
20 hours ago
6 mins