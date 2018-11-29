Newsdeck

Mashaba vows to probe kickback claims linked to R1bn fleet deal

By News24 29 November 2018
Caption
Photo: Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Greg Nicolson)

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has rejected claims of wrongdoing in his council – even before the publication of a report by investigative journalism centre amaBhungane.

On Tuesday morning, the mayor released a statement shortly after amaBhungane tweeted that it was going to publish an exposé on how a company which won a R1bn fleet contract in the City of Joburg, paid money to a business linked to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mashaba said he “noted with great concern a tweet published by [amaBhungane] today”.

He added: “I reject any claim that the multi-party government is complicit in any alleged act of [wrongdoing], having demonstrated our track record in investigating claims and acting without fear or favour.”

The mayor said the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit, led by former Hawks Gauteng boss Shadrack Sibiya, would investigate the claims fully.

Mashaba’s DA-led coalition received the EFF’s backing after the DA failed to secure more than 50% of votes in the 2016 municipal elections, which would have allowed it to govern on its own.

The Black Like Me founder has faced criticism from within his own party. Some members claim he is wont to “pandering” to the red berets.

amaBhungane is expected to publish its investigation through the course of the day. DM

Gallery

News24

Amabhungane

Firm that won R1bn Joburg fleet contract paid Malema-EFF ‘slush fund’

By amaBhungane

