Mashaba vows to probe kickback claims linked to R1bn fleet deal

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has rejected claims of wrongdoing in his council – even before the publication of a report by investigative journalism centre amaBhungane.

On Tuesday morning, the mayor released a statement shortly after amaBhungane tweeted that it was going to publish an exposé on how a company which won a R1bn fleet contract in the City of Joburg, paid money to a business linked to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Mashaba said he “noted with great concern a tweet published by [amaBhungane] today”.

He added: “I reject any claim that the multi-party government is complicit in any alleged act of [wrongdoing], having demonstrated our track record in investigating claims and acting without fear or favour.”

The mayor said the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit, led by former Hawks Gauteng boss Shadrack Sibiya, would investigate the claims fully.

Mashaba’s DA-led coalition received the EFF’s backing after the DA failed to secure more than 50% of votes in the 2016 municipal elections, which would have allowed it to govern on its own.

The Black Like Me founder has faced criticism from within his own party. Some members claim he is wont to “pandering” to the red berets.

amaBhungane is expected to publish its investigation through the course of the day. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.