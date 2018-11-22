Newsdeck

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high: UN

By AFP 22 November 2018
Caption
(FILE) - A thermoelectric power station emits smoke in front of the main building of Moscow State University, as the air temperature in the Russian capital fell to minus 13 degrees Celsius in Moscow, Russia, 03 February 2017. Media reports on 30 October 2017 state the greenhouse gas bulletin by World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere of the earth has considerably increased in 2016, with last year's increase being 50 per cent higher than the average of last 10 years. Concentrations of carbon dioxide in the earth atmosphere surged at a record-breaking speed in 2016 to the highest level in 800 000 years WMO said. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, have hit a new record high, the UN said Thursday, warning that the time to act was running out. 

“Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth,” the head of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

“The window of opportunity for action is almost closed.”

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the UN weather agency’s annual flagship report, tracks the content of dangerous gases in the atmosphere in the post-industrial era (since 1750).

This year’s report, which covers data for 2017, puts the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere at 405.5 parts per million (ppm).

That is up from 403.3 ppm in 2016 and 400.1 ppm in 2015.

“The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer,” Taalas said.

Researchers have reliable estimates of C02 concentrations rates going back 800,000 years using air bubbles preserved in ice in places like Greenland and Antarctica.

But by studying fossilised material the WMO also has rough CO2 estimates going back up to three to five million years.

In addition to CO2, the UN agency also highlighted rising levels of methane, nitrous oxide and another powerful ozone depleting gas known as CFC-11. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

Cabinet Reshuffle

Cwele gets home affairs, Ndabeni-Abrahams heads merged ministries – and Mokonyane and Dlamini survive yet again

By Greg Nicolson

DAYS OF ZONDO

Des Van Rooyen arrived at Treasury with a bunch of unknowns and Trillian’s Mo Bobat in tow

Jessica Bezuidenhout
3 hours ago
6 mins

SCORPIO

VBS bank heist: EFF’s family ties and moneyed connections

Pauli Van Wyk
21 NOV
11 mins

Newsdeck

Nissan ‘drives out’ Ghosn as chairman: media

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high: UN

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

On Twitter, Canadians more polite than Americans: study

AFP 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

White House Is Said to Name a New Deputy Communications Director

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC overpowers Great Kei Insurrection
Wayne Sussman 4 hours ago
6 mins

Teen Spirit was an actual deodorant worn by one of Kurt Cobain's former girlfriends.

Taking Parliament to the People

ANC tackles service delivery in Gauteng but sings the same tune of scapegoating foreigners

Nkateko Mabasa 4 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Self-shredder

Zapiro
13 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

The PIC’s ‘Dr Dan’ offers to go

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
21 NOV
3 mins

ANALYSIS

How strongly will the ANC support Pravin Gordhan? It’s complicated

Stephen Grootes
19 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

Porsche 911 GT3 RS: The sound of violence

Deon Schoeman
19 hours ago
8 mins