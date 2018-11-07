Boks get world’s most experienced ref in Paris

Cape Town - Experienced Welshman Nigel Owens will referee Saturday’s Test between France and South Africa in Paris.

Kick-off is scheduled for 22:05 (SA time).

Owens will be assisted by three Englishmen – Matthew Carley and Tom Foley as assistant referees and Rowan Kitt as television match official (TMO). DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.