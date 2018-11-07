Newsdeck

Boks get world’s most experienced ref in Paris

By News24 7 November 2018
Caption
England Maro Itoje (L) is being tackled by South Africa Sibusiso Nkosi during the Rugby international match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in London, Britain, 03 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Cape Town - Experienced Welshman Nigel Owens will referee Saturday’s Test between France and South Africa in Paris.

Kick-off is scheduled for 22:05 (SA time).

Owens will be assisted by three Englishmen – Matthew Carley and Tom Foley as assistant referees and Rowan Kitt as television match official (TMO). DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

News24

MALUSI ON THE ROCKS

Try as he might, MPs refuse to buy Gigaba’s story

By Marianne Merten

Letter from America

Portrait of an elections party in America’s heartland

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

US Midterms

Zapiro
9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boks get world’s most experienced ref in Paris

News24 33 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump Constrained as Democrats Take Back Control of U.S. House

Bloomberg 37 mins ago

Newsdeck

90 kidnapped pupils freed in troubled Cameroon region

AFP 48 mins ago

Newsdeck

Another MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town

News24 1 hour ago

EDITORIAL

Our Burning Planet: The Earth is on fire, It’s time to start worrying
Daily Maverick 15 hours ago
6 mins

It is illegal in China to seductively eat a banana on a live stream.

From South Africa with love

While Brexit’s Arron Banks’ UK-based troubles mount, local investigation appears non-existent

Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

Ten years on, is Somali piracy still a threat?

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Groundbreaking case on transgender rights could create a legal precedent

Pierre De Vos
14 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

London Eye: Wholeness is not a Utopian dream

Margie Orford
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The coming suspension of electoral disbelief

Susan Booysen
17 hours ago
4 mins