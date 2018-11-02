Peugeot 208 GT Line AT: Sometimes, good enough just isn’t enough

There’s no shortage of small hatchbacks in South Africa — including the best-selling Volkswagen Polo. With new-generation versions of the Polo and its much-fancied Ford Fiesta rival making their debut recently, rivals such as the Peugeot 208 have been feeling the sales heat. But as it turns out, the French runabout is no less capable…

It’s been around since 2012, so the 208 isn’t a newcomer by any stretch. Even its revitalised GT Line flagship, released earlier this year, is a familiar sight by now.

In theory, it’s a model that represents a strong challenge to the established favourites, given that it has a decent dose of power and good standard spec for the price. It still holds its own from a styling point of view, too.

The front end has been beefed up with a new bumper, revised headlight clusters with LED running lights, and repositioned fog lamps. Peugeot’s unique grille treatment, with its red accents and chrome bits, gives the 208 GT Line welcome attitude.

The hatchback wears its compact dimensions very well, giving the impression of sporty sophistication and a good measure of individuality. The 17-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights also add to its appeal.

Inside, it’s a similar story. Slip into the driver’s seat and you may think you’ve dropped into a serious pocket rocket because of the tiny steering wheel and supportive cloth-and-leather bucket seats.

The former is a particular highlight, not simply because of the way it feels when using it, but because of how it fits into a unique (and not always popular) cabin execution that Peugeot calls the i-Cockpit.

Instead of looking at the instrumentation through the steering wheel, the view of the compact instrument cluster is instead over the top of the wheel. It’s a clever take on the standard set-up, and works well in practice — even if taller folk won’t agree.

To the left, a 7-inch touchscreen houses a vastly improved infotainment system. It used to be a clunky, user-hating set-up that was about as much fun to operate as a rusty bear trap.

Peugeot has done some serious coding though, and the result is a simplified and intuitive operating system that now looks better and works more smoothly. It includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too — and there’s Bluetooth for the old school.

Other interior bits include cruise control, dual-zone climate control and rain-sensing wipers. For less money than a Polo 1.0TSI Comfortline or Ford Fiesta 1.0T Trend, you get these features as standard — they cost extra in the aforementioned pair.

The mix of materials in the 208 GT Line includes leather and decent quality plastics. Space utilisation is good (including the boot), but there are some ergonomic concerns — which have been around for a while.

The cupholders in front of the gear lever are small and awkwardly placed —retrieving a hot cappuccino is only mildly less awkward than slotting one in there in the first place. Similarly, the cubby is a tiny space that doesn’t offer much in the way of storage.

That said, it is one of the few places you can keep a moderately-sized mobile phone, because every binnacle near the driver is either too small or not very conveniently designed. Or already taken by a hot cappuccino you then struggle to retrieve.

Even so, it’s an interior that requires some adjustment on the driver’s part, rather than providing a reason to avoid opting for a 208 GT Line. You see, once it’s on the move, this little car’s… foibles, shall we call them, are dissolved by the rest of the package.

Powered by a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbo engine, the 208 GT Line puts out 81kW and 205Nm, and will deliver a sub-10sec 0-100km/h sprint time.

Like so many good engines of similar configuration, the power delivery is surprisingly strong and enjoyably linear, on top of which there’s the fantastic three-cylinder soundtrack, which is reminiscent of a flat-six.

The test car’s six-speed auto gearbox is smooth and unobtrusive, helping deliver an easy commute without missing a beat. It has a shifter-actuated manual mode, but it doesn’t add any sort of sportiness to the drive: instead, it simply provides an operator override when you don’t feel like letting the car make up its own mind.

Not fitting the GT Line with shift paddles would seem like a glaring omission, but it would have been a rather futile exercise. Applying a bootful of throttle does nothing to hurry up the shifts, and so the immediacy that paddles promise would have been wasted.

Under thrill-seeking circumstances, the 208 GT Line does display some skill, though: it has good grip through corners and doesn’t lack abilities when it comes to braking and general composure.

But it also doesn’t have any desire to drive in a way suited to a challenging road. It’s much happier, and more enjoyable, when making its way through traffic, or cruising on the highway.

In those conditions, it delivers a driving experience that’s comfortable in every sense: a good suspension setup manages rougher surfaces without complaint, the steering has just the right amount of weight to it, and interactions with all the car’s controls are positive.

Similarly, the engine may be modest in size, but it’s more than capable, and leaving it to work together with its auto ’box delivers pleasing motoring in everyday situations.

In short, there’s lots to like and little to complain about. Yes, the ergonomics are occasionally frustrating, but the 208 GT Line’s greatest downfall has nothing at all to do with the car itself.

Consider its case against the Ford Fiesta 1.0 Trend Auto and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Comfortline Auto.

The 208 GT Line offers a similar service plan and warranty. It has more power than both, and a price tag that’s 10 grand lower, even though it has a higher level of standard spec.

It doesn’t lack in safety terms either: Just like the other two, it has ABS, EBD, brake assist and six airbags. In theory, the Peugeot should have no problem competing for sales.

But the unfair, and frankly outdated, legacy of “French car inferiority” seems to have struck hard.

Also, let’s not forget that unsatisfactory service levels remain the bugbear of many lower-volume brands. The product may be great, but it’s only going to be as good as the service supporting it.

With the 208 GT Line being such a competent package, it’s difficult to fathom another explanation for the fact that Ford sells 10 times as many Fiestas in a month than Peugeot sells 208s — never mind Volkswagen selling over 10 times as many Polos as Fiestas…

However, for those prepared to throw convention to the wind, and opt for something a bit more individual than the top sellers, the Peugeot 208 GT Line makes perfect sense. And yes, it’s certainly good enough. DM

PROS

Good standard spec, with individual style inside and out. Competent and enjoyable.

CONS

Some ergonomics aren’t particularly well thought out.

VITAL STATS

Peugeot 208 GT Line Auto Engine In-line three-cylinder, 1,199cc, turbo petrol Power 81kW @ 5,500rpm Torque 205Nm @ 1,500rpm Power-to-weight ratio 70.43 kW/ton Gearbox Six-speed automatic, FWD Wheels/tyres 17-inch alloy, 205/45 R17 tyres 0-100km/h 9.6sec Top speed 190km/h Fuel tank capacity 50 litres Fuel consumption (claimed) 4.7 litres/100km Operating range (claimed) 1,064km CO 2 emissions 104g/km Retail price R 279,900.00

