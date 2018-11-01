Newsdeck

EU leaders urge progress as UK eyes Brexit deal by Nov 21

By AFP 1 November 2018

Britain's Brexit minister believes a divorce deal with the European Union could be struck by November 21, it emerged Wednesday, prompting EU leaders to warn this would require a breakthrough within days.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab made the optimistic comment in a letter to the House of Commons Brexit scrutiny committee, dated October 24 but only now made public.

“I would be happy to give evidence to the committee when a deal is finalised, and currently expect 21 November to be suitable,” he wrote.

Both Raab and Oliver Robbins, Prime Minister Theresa May’s chief Brexit advisor, have been invited to address the committee on that date.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt echoed the optimism, telling an event in London: “It’s entirely possible that we could make enough progress by then.”

However, May’s spokesman was more cautious, repeating only that “we wish to conclude the deal as quickly as possible”.

Most of the divorce deal with Brussels is agreed but talks remain stuck on how to avoid new checks on Britain’s land border with EU member Ireland after it leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union.

Raab will visit the UK province of Northern Ireland on Friday on a “fact-finding trip”, which will include meetings with local businesses and politicians, an official in his ministry told AFP.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that if a deal were to be struck this month, there must be major progress next week.

“We are at a moment of truth. If there is to be a breakthrough in November, then we need the negotiating teams to find a way forward in the next week or so,” he said.

He was speaking in Paris after talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Le Drian added: “It is essential that we obtain guarantees from the United Kingdom” regarding plans to control the border.

EU leaders had mooted a special summit in mid-November to seal the Brexit deal, but warned earlier this month this would not happen without more progress.

Raab wrote: “The end is now firmly in sight and, while obstacles remain, it cannot be beyond us to navigate them.”

A European source told AFP on Wednesday however that “the technical discussions that resumed have not gone anywhere for the moment.”

British officials are keen to avoid the negotiations dragging on, with Brexit day scheduled for March 29.

However, a statement for Raab’s Brexit ministry said: “There is no set date for negotiations to conclude.”

Separately, Raab’s predecessor David Davis, who quit over the government’s approach to Brexit in July, said the final deal will likely pass when it comes to a vote in the House of Commons, before retracting himself a day later.

Davis is among a large minority of May’s Conservative MPs who strongly oppose her strategy, raising fears the deal will be rejected. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

AFP

SAPS/SITA capture

Explosive report exposes massive corruption and implicates over 20 senior cops

By Marianne Thamm

THE UNRAVELLING OF MALUSI, LIVE AND IN HD

Gigaba’s horror week continues as Public Protector tells President Ramaphosa to act

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
3 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

And here is the (British) news of a South African fuel price drop, and other matters economic

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

EU leaders urge progress as UK eyes Brexit deal by Nov 21

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Doomed Lion Air Boeing Jet Had Airspeed Snag on Prior Flight (1)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old: lawsuit

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Parkinson’s disease may start in appendix, study finds

AFP 9 hours ago

German-South African co-operation

Ramaphosa works hard at convincing Berlin and business that SA’s turnaround is coming
Anli Serfontein 7 hours ago
8 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

MOTORING

Kia Stinger: Mission accomplished?

Deon Schoeman 7 hours ago
9 mins

OP-ED

Standing up for justice using Parliamentary Privilege

Peter Hain
7 hours ago
3 mins

SEMIGRATION DIARIES

Decoding the Platteland – the Social Magic of a South African Dorp

Julienne Du Toit
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

A law unto herself – the politics of Beyoncé’s unprecedented career

Lwando Xaso
7 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

On the many ways those implicated in corruption defend themselves without ever denying the accusations against them

Pierre De Vos
19 hours ago
7 mins