Newsdeck

South Africa’s September Inflation Rate Unchanged at 4.9%

By Bloomberg 24 October 2018
Caption
Pedestrians walk by closed-down retail outlets on Gold Street in Carletonville, South Africa, on Friday, May 25, 2018. More cuts are to come across mines and towns in South Africa, once the world's biggest producer of gold and currently the largest of platinum. Photographer: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

South African inflation quickened more than expected in September.

Consumer prices rose 4.9 percent from a year earlier, matching the level in August, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement on its website Wednesday. The median estimate of 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 4.8 percent. Prices rose 0.5 percent in the month.

While inflation has now been inside the central bank’s target band of 3 percent to 6 percent for more than a year, the Monetary Policy Committee prefers price growth closer to 4.5 percent to limit the need for policy tightening.

The MPC held its key rate at 6.5 percent at it last two meetings after easing in March. The policy stance remains accommodative and interest rates will need to increase to keep inflation within the target band if the central bank’s current forecasts play out, Deputy Governor Francois Groepe said on Oct. 19. The panel will announce its next rates decision on Nov. 22.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, energy and gasoline, was 4.2 percent in September, the same as in August. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Bloomberg

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Tito Mboweni’s tight juggle, with private sector partnership emerging strongly and SAA set for a R5bn bailout

By Marianne Merten

NUGENT COMMISSION

SARS Inquiry shines a harsh light on Gartner chiefs

Pauli Van Wyk
18 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Marshalling Tito

Zapiro
18 hours ago

Newsdeck

Robbers snatch 40 Miss France dresses in break-in

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa’s September Inflation Rate Unchanged at 4.9%

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Italy fines Apple, Samsung millions for slowing phones

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

UN warns of danger of widespread famine in Yemen

AFP 15 hours ago

Parliament

The VBS debacle – from debate in the House to ministerial briefing to committee, more questions than answers
Marianne Merten 18 hours ago
6 mins

"No idea is above scrutiny and no people are beneath dignity." ~ Maajid Nawaz

Op-Ed

The fundamental barriers to access to medicine remain when they don’t need to

Edwin Cameron 6 hours ago
4 mins

Iss today

ISS Today: The ‘illegal migrant’ red herring

ISS Today
6 hours ago
4 mins

Book Extract

Sea Change: Primal Joy and the Art of Underwater Tracking

Craig Foster and Ross Frylinck
7 hours ago
13 mins

Sponsored Content

Clarity and a plan of action is what we need from Mboweni

10x Investments
4 hours ago
4 mins

DAVOS IN THE DESERT

As Saudi investment conference kicks off, SA maintains ambiguous stance on Saudi relations

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
5 mins