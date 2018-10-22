THEATRE REVIEW

Congo: The Trial of King Leopold II – strong on facts but lacking in feelings

By Lesley Stones 22 October 2018

The Trial of King Leopold II runs at the Market Theatre until November 11. Photos: Lungelo Mbulwan

The atrocities of the Congo came to the fore again in 2005 when the Africa Museum in Belgium hosted a conference to debate the truth captured in the book King Leopold’s Ghost by Adam Hochschild. This, then, should be a play that leaves its audience engaged and outraged, but the heavy debate never sparkles and the characters rarely shine.

Some stories are simply so horrendous that they ought to leave you frothing with fury and indignant for justice.

Like most of the news coming out of South Africa right now, for example, with tales of corruption and the wholesale plundering of national assets. So how about the systematic slaughter of an estimated 10 million people in the Congo, executed by troops from the tiny nation of Belgium when they marched in and plundered part of Africa for their king? Yes, that’s certainly a story worth telling.

Congo: The Trial of King Leopold II is a play written and performed by veteran actors John Kani and Robert Whitehead, who worked with young director Lesedi Job to develop the script.

It was adapted from Mark Twain’s satirical pamphlet King Leopold’s Soliloquy written in 1905, where Twain had the vainglorious monarch defending his rule. The king ran the Congo as his personal fiefdom from 1885 to 1908, when ivory, rubber, copper and diamonds all flowed out of Africa and into Belgium. Blood flowed too, with millions slaughtered and many more mutilated by having their hands hacked off for not working hard enough for their colonial masters. Many others died when high taxes caused the starvation of entire villages.

The atrocities came to the fore again in 2005 when the Africa Museum in Belgium hosted a conference to debate the truth captured in the book King Leopold’s Ghost by Adam Hochschild.

This, then, should be a play that leaves its audience engaged and outraged, but it left me cold. My attention wandered dreadfully as the heavy debate never sparkles and the characters rarely spark.

The trio have reworked the story as a showdown between a lawyer and the king, and it becomes an academic history lesson, not the riveting drama you expect when genocide is exposed and answers demanded.

The stage set by Lungile Cindi is a gloriously messy office filled with boxes and legal papers that lawyer Xola Mlambo (John Kani) is packing up to retire. He reminisces about a few old cases, then finds his thesis on the Belgian Congo massacre, in which he argued that King Leopold II should have been tried for genocide. This is the case that got away, he muses, and then lo, there is the king himself (Robert Whitehead) come to answer the prosecution.

John Kani does what John Kani does most often, by playing a man with gravitas and importance, but his character has too little fire to be engaging. He manages to get some spirit flowing when he reads reports from missionaries of the time, giving us eye-witness accounts, not the rattling off of facts and incidents. Using personal stories to place us in the action hits home in a way that the scholarly legal angle fails to achieve.

Whitehead’s King Leopold looks the part, speaks the antiquated language of the day, dismisses black people as savages whose lives don’t matter, and believes that God is on his side. Yet again there’s not enough to bring this appalling character to life, and he doesn’t feel believable.

One line mentions how such atrocities make us shudder and turn away, but the play struggles to touch the emotions necessary to make us shudder, too.

Facts, facts, facts. So many facts, when what this production really needs is feelings. DM

Congo: The Trial of King Leopold II runs at the Market Theatre until November 11. Tickets from Webtickets. Photos: Lungelo Mbulwan

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé are our contribution to this unshakeable mission. It is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

Join our mission to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Lesley Stones

SCORPIO

Bain Files, Part 2 – Bain & Co instigated and celebrated the departure of SARS COO Barry Hore

By Pauli Van Wyk

Nugent Commission

Luther Lebelo accuses lawyer David Makhapela from Mashiane, Moodley & Monama of fraud

Pauli Van Wyk
9 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Grand Corruption Dots

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

US warships sail through Taiwan Strait

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trudeau Signals Canada Could Freeze Saudi Arms Deal (Correct)

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Game changer’ tuberculosis drug cures 9 in 10

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says He’s `Not Satisfied’ With Saudi Khashoggi Explanation

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET POLICY STATEMENT

Mboweni’s maiden medium-term Budget speech a tricky juggle for a politician, businessman, farmer and Reserve Bank governor
Marianne Merten 9 hours ago
7 mins

In the final two years of his life Van Gogh averaged about three paintings per week.

OP-ED

Beware Big Men (or Women) – the Lesson of the Philippines

Greg Mills 9 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dr Survé is making our democracy sick

Chris Roper
9 hours ago
5 mins

Ahmed Timol Murder

Victim or killer? Apartheid-era cop asks State to dismiss murder charges against him

Greg Nicolson
18 hours ago
4 mins
Bridging Sci-fi’s Gender Gap: “Dr Who” redefines the role of women in a male-dominated genre

OPINIONISTA

Why Moyane can be fired but court won’t order Gigaba and Dlamini’s sacking

Pierre De Vos
18 hours ago
7 mins