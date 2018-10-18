Newsdeck

Khashoggi ‘certainly looks’ to be dead: Trump

By AFP 18 October 2018
Caption
Some of Turkish forensic police officers leave after the investigation at the residence of the Saudi consul Mohammed al-Otaibi for investigation in Istanbul, Turkey, early 18 October 2018. According to local media reports, al-Otaibi has left Turkey on 16 October. A Turkish prosecutor on 15 October has entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to investigate the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an inspection that was being carried out jointly with a Saudi team. Khashoggi went missing on 02 October when he entered the Saudi consulate to pick up paperwork. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he now believes journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be dead and warned of "very severe" consequences if Saudi Arabia is proved to be responsible.

“It certainly looks that way to me. It’s very sad,” Trump told journalists when asked if he believed Khashoggi, who disappeared more than two weeks ago, is no longer alive.

Asked about the potential US response to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of murdering the Washington Post columnist, Trump said: “It will have to be very severe. It’s bad, bad stuff.” DM

Gallery

AFP

