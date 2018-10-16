Newsdeck

City of Johannesburg suspends officials implicated in non-renewal of Pikitup fleet contract

By News24 16 October 2018

The City of Johannesburg has suspended senior officials who are responsible for processing the Pikitup fleet tender in the city.

This is pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, the City said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The City’s leadership took this step after refuse removal services were disrupted two weeks ago as a result of the inadequately managed contract,” said Group Corporate and Shared Services MMC Ntombi Khumalo.

Khumalo said the contracts relating to Pikitup’s non-specialised, specialised and red fleet were now the subject of an investigation.

“Should the investigation confirm the allegations of misconduct, the City will not hesitate to take appropriate action,” she said.

Khumalo said the City has since appointed officials to act in the positions of those who had been suspended, in order to ensure that tenders were finalised as a matter of urgency. DM

City of Johannesburg suspends officials implicated in non-renewal of Pikitup fleet contract

