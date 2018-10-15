EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 164: Evita on Innocence and Guilt (T&Cs apply) (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys 15 October 2018

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 164.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

Pieter-Dirk Uys

TRAINSPOTTER

Schadenfloyde — EFF, VBS, and the rot of the South African body politic

By Richard Poplak

The state of public finance

Seven in 10 government departments and entities flout the law and regulations – Auditor-General

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

Kabila closes the door to outside electoral support

ISS Today
1 hour ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Prince Harry and wife Meghan expecting a baby: official

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brexit Talks Put on Hold as Stalemate Deepens

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Children drowning in ‘digital diet of pizza and sweets’

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Merkel Confronts Fresh Turmoil After Historic Bavarian Setback

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Venezuela

Opposition MPs warn South Africa not to follow the example of the Chavistas
Peter Fabricius 59 mins ago
10 mins

By the time of his death in 1987, Hitler's deputy Rudolph Hess was the sole prisoner in Spandau prison, a facility designed for 600.

OPINIONISTA

But hey, who cares?

Mark Heywood 13 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

The VBS way – Stealing Money of the Political Kind

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
6 mins

Ahmed Kathrada Annual Lecture

‘We are not out of the woods yet’ – Judith February

Nkateko Mabasa
14 hours ago
5 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 164: Evita on Innocence and Guilt (T&Cs apply) (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
6 hours ago
< 1 min

Madagascar Elections

SA lends a modest helping hand in super-costly polls

Carien Du Plessis
14 hours ago
4 mins