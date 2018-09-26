Newsdeck

At UN, Kabila vows ‘peaceful, credible’ DR Congo vote

By AFP 26 September 2018
Caption
Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Joseph Kabila Kabange addresses the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. The General Debate of the 73rd session begins on 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Congolese President Joseph Kabila pledged at the United Nations on Tuesday that elections planned for December will go ahead, promising to take steps to ensure the vote is peaceful and credible.

In power for two decades, Kabila this year bowed to international pressure and agreed to step aside, allowing a new candidate to stand in the December 23 vote in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Addressing the General Assembly, Kabila said that despite the challenges of holding elections in his vast country, “I now reaffirm the irreversible nature of our decision to hold the elections as planned at the end of this year.”

“Everything will be done in order to ensure that these elections are peaceful and credible,” said Kabila.

The United States, France and Britain had urged Kabila to state clearly that he would not seek another term amid fears that his failure to step aside could trigger violence.

The DR Congo has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Kabila vowed to “oppose any interference in the electoral process under way” and said the DR Congo state would cover the full cost of the elections which has involved a complicated voter registration.

The Security Council is planning to visit the DR Congo before the elections, possibly in October, as concerns run high over a risk of election violence.

In his address, Kabila renewed his call for the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO — the UN’s biggest peace operation with some 17,500 troops and police —  from his country.

The vast mineral-rich country is wracked by conflict in the east and Kabila’s security forces have been accused of resorting to excessive force against the opposition.  DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

ANALYSIS

Project David Mabuza’s Long Walk to Rehabilitation

By Stephen Grootes

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

For the poor, the UN is ‘a beacon of promise in a landscape of doubt’, Ramaphosa tells the UN in a nod to Mandela’s legacy

Peter Fabricius
7 hours ago
4 mins

TRUMP’S UN BLUSTER

US president’s vow to drop countries that are ‘not our friends’ threatens US aid to SA

Peter Fabricius
11 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

At UN, Kabila vows ‘peaceful, credible’ DR Congo vote

AFP 3 hours ago

NEWSDECK

Langa residents schooled in the wisdom of a will

Hlumela Dyantyi 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Four paralyzed people in US walk, stand or sit with new treatment

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Cosby sentenced for three to 10 years, handcuffed

AFP 10 hours ago

THE (ROCKY) ROAD TO A NEW NATIONAL BROADCASTER

SABC’s rescue plan: A lithe and lean, revenue generating people’s machine
Marianne Thamm 7 hours ago
7 mins

One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.

Road to 2019 - Analysis

DA Guns for Gauteng, Part 2: Living in a DA ward, where promise outweighs delivery

Ferial Haffajee 7 hours ago
3 mins

Road to 2019

DA Guns for Gauteng, Part 1: Msimanga readies for the fight at the hustings

Ferial Haffajee
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is the ANC getting the land question wrong?

Oscar Van Heerden
7 hours ago
3 mins

Eye on Crime (Part 1)

The many versions of one violent death in Manenberg

Heidi Swart
7 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Taal Monument can be a symbol of hope, nation building and social cohesion

Michael Jonas
7 hours ago
8 mins