Eight people arrested in Cape Town ‘total shutdown’ protest

By News24 25 September 2018
Caption
File: Police forces shoot at protesters during fierce running battles after protesters took to the streets, Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Eight "Western Cape Total Shutdown" protesters have been arrested for public violence, following an altercation with police on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesters after violence flared up in various locations in Cape Town.

Protesters blocked several roads in Kensington, Philippi, Bonteheuwel and Bellville, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said.

“In Bonteheuwel, on the corner of Bluegum Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive, eight people were arrested for public violence following run-ins with police that resulted in the disruption of traffic.”

Western Cape Total Shutdown organiser, who only goes by the name Gatto, said that the police were infringing on their right to protest.

“The police used violence against our people. They tried to block us from entering the arterial where it is our right to protest,” he said.

“They are infringing on our rights because they want to protect the rich communities. We are marching because of the abject poverty and social decay in our communities.”

Public order police would continue to monitor the situation and urged protesters not to infringe on the rights of others.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith told News24 on Monday that many permits had not been applied for at the various locations around the city. DM

