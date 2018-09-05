Newsdeck

US trade deficit surges to $50.1 bn in July on record imports

By AFP 5 September 2018
Caption
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during an event to celebrate the six-month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US trade deficit surged in July on record imports that created burgeoning gaps with trading partners in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's aggressive policies, according to government data released Wednesday.

 

And with US goods facing retaliatory tariffs in many countries, exports dropped sharply that month, the Commerce Department reported.

The difference between imports and exports of goods and services jumped more than $4 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent, to $50.1 billion. DM

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

AFP

Parliament

Markus Jooste joins growing list of Steinhoff senior managers who claim they ‘did not know’ of accounting irregularities

By Marianne Merten

TRAINSPOTTER

From Zuptocracy to Ramageddon — the local economic meltdown in three acts

Richard Poplak
19 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Call the Guptas’ bluff – let them testify by video link

Professor Balthazar
18 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

US trade deficit surges to $50.1 bn in July on record imports

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Two firefighters still trapped in JHB building where they had been fighting a fire

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Firefighter falls from upper floor of govt building while battling blaze

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Names of Novichok poison suspects ‘mean nothing’ to Russia

AFP 5 hours ago

Editorial

Graduate to Maverick Insider
Daily Maverick 03 SEP
5 mins

Ukrainian anti-Nato protests prevented a large military exercise simulating a Russian invasion of Crimea.

Motoring

BMW i3 BEV: Singing the body electric

Deon Schoeman 17 hours ago
9 mins

Police Corruption Chronicles

IPID vs SAPS procurement mafia, continued

Marianne Thamm
18 hours ago
6 mins

GroundUp Op-Ed

Human rights – We should not only target the state, our gaze needs to fall on private actors too

Mbuyiseli Madlanga
6 hours ago
9 mins

Book Extract

Self-Helpless: Losing the plot to social media

Rebecca Davis
17 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The fibre of State Capture South Africa — note the Zuma imprint

Susan Booysen
18 hours ago
5 mins