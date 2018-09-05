US trade deficit surges to $50.1 bn in July on record imports

The US trade deficit surged in July on record imports that created burgeoning gaps with trading partners in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump's aggressive policies, according to government data released Wednesday.

And with US goods facing retaliatory tariffs in many countries, exports dropped sharply that month, the Commerce Department reported.

The difference between imports and exports of goods and services jumped more than $4 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent, to $50.1 billion. DM

