Newsdeck

Public Protector to probe Metrorail in the Western Cape

By News24 3 September 2018

The Public Protector is expected to probe alleged mismanagement by Metrorail in the Western Cape, after complaints were highlighted by the provincial legislature's standing committee on transport and public works.

Committee chairperson Nceba Hinana last week wrote a letter to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, in which he raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure, safety, delays and cancellations.

This followed a series of attacks on trains, with at least three recent train torchings and one botched attempt recorded.

In July, 32 coaches were damaged as a result of arson. The damage caused to trains and infrastructure came to more than R50m.

Only one arrest has been made in connection to the suspected sabotage, when a 24-year-old man was caught as he attempted to flee, after allegedly trying to start a fire on a stationary train in Cape Town station.

The motive behind the attacks remain unclear.

Hinana said in his letter that unreliable train services put extra pressure on bus services, private taxis and an “embattled” minibus taxi sector.

“Metrorail’s reliability is intensifying traffic, as individuals are increasingly using their own transportation,” he said.

The Public Protector’s office responded to the letter on Thursday, in which Oupa Segalwe noted the request for an investigation.

“Your complaint will be allocated to the Western Cape office. The provincial representative will assign the case to a senior investigator for investigation,” Segalwe stated.

Hinana welcomed the swift response and called for the investigation to be given priority.

Gallery

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.

News24

Lost Boys of Bird Island

Dear General van der Merwe: Twice you called me a liar. Twice you failed. Now you are trying again

By Chris Steyn

Days of Zondo

Phumla Williams: Fighting the State Capture monster from within

Jessica Bezuidenhout
13 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: Government’s failure to deliver on land restitution on full view in District Six

Helen Zille
12 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Fire engulfs National Museum, one of Brazil’s oldest

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Hundreds escape prison near Libya’s Tripoli: police

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Back to school for French kids… without their phones

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Norway police probe disappearance of WikiLeaks associate

AFP 13 hours ago

Analysis

A few good weeks see Ramaphosa’s ever-tighter grip on power
Stephen Grootes 12 hours ago
6 mins

The Harvard Grant Study the longest ever study of humans found that success was linked to having done chores as a child.

South Africa and the ICC

Signs of an ANC shift on withdrawal from ICC

Carien Du Plessis 12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Understanding how capitalism really works

Dirk De Vos
12 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

Would Warren Buffett or John Bogle invest in hedge funds?

Steven Nathan
3 hours ago
6 mins

Not the Nine O’Clock News

MultiChoice’s silence over 24-hour news channel does Newzroom Afrika no favours

Ufrieda Ho
11 hours ago
4 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 158: Evita’s live-changing experience (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
10 hours ago
< 1 min