Listeriosis outbreak officially over – Motsoaledi

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that the country's listeriosis outbreak is officially over.

At a media briefing on Monday, Motsoaledi said that no new cases have been detected in the last three months.

“I’m here to announce that we no longer have a listeriosis outbreak.”

This means that processed meat products can be consumed, but he urged people to pay attention to proper food safety, pointing out that while the outbreak is over, the disease is not completely gone.

He also said that despite concerted efforts, investigators have not been able to pinpoint exactly where the outbreak originated. DM

While we have your attention...

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money - though not nearly as much as its absence.

Every article, every day, is our contribution to Defending Truth in South Africa. If you would like to join us on this mission, you could do much worse than support Daily Maverick's quest by becoming a Maverick Insider.

Click here to become a Maverick Insider and get a closer look at the Truth.