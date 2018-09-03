Newsdeck

Listeriosis outbreak officially over – Motsoaledi

By News24 3 September 2018
Caption
A sign to inform customers is placed over the processed cold meats section of a supermarket in Cape Town, South Africa, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that the country's listeriosis outbreak is officially over.

At a media briefing on Monday, Motsoaledi said that no new cases have been detected in the last three months.

“I’m here to announce that we no longer have a listeriosis outbreak.”

This means that processed meat products can be consumed, but he urged people to pay attention to proper food safety, pointing out that while the outbreak is over, the disease is not completely gone.

He also said that despite concerted efforts, investigators have not been able to pinpoint exactly where the outbreak originated. DM

Gallery

News24

Listeriosis outbreak officially over – Motsoaledi

