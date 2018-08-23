2019 Comrades Marathon entry opening date deferred

Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that entries for the 2019 Comrades Marathon will not be opening on September 1, 2018 , as per recent years, as the entry process is currently under review.

This is in line with our Runners First Initiative and the feedback received from our athletes.

The 2019 Comrades Marathon will be the 94th edition of the world famous ultra-marathon.

In keeping with its alternating Up Run and Down Run tradition, next year’s event will be the 48th Up Run in Comrades history and will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 finishing at the Scottsville Race Course in Pietermaritzburg.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James says, “We understand that many Comrades Marathon athletes are looking forward to getting their entry into next year’s race, especially following on the unprecedented response we experienced last year with our entire entry quota selling out within 3 weeks of opening. Announcements will be made in due course as to the entry period as well as other exciting developments which are in the pipeline.”

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn has requested that Comrades runners bear with the CMA as we fine tune the process and ensure that the entry opening for #Comrades2019 will be well-communicated and as open and fair a process as possible.