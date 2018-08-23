Newsdeck

2019 Comrades Marathon entry opening date deferred

By AFP 23 August 2018
Caption
Fusi Nhlapo, from Gauteng, South Africa, crosses the finishing line after 5 hours and 28 minutes of running in the annual Comrades Marathon between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Monday, 16 June 2003.ÊThe Comrades marathon was first run in 1921 by World War One veterans in memory of their fallen comrades. This year's event attracted over 14,000 runners. EPA PHOTO/EPA/STR

Durban - The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that entries for the 2019 Comrades Marathon will not be opening on September 1, 2018 , as per recent years, as the entry process is currently under review.

This is in line with our Runners First Initiative and the feedback received from our athletes.

The 2019 Comrades Marathon will be the 94th edition of the world famous ultra-marathon.

In keeping with its alternating Up Run and Down Run tradition, next year’s event will be the 48th Up Run in Comrades history and will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 finishing at the Scottsville Race Course in Pietermaritzburg.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James says, “We understand that many Comrades Marathon athletes are looking forward to getting their entry into next year’s race, especially following on the unprecedented response we experienced last year with our entire entry quota selling out within 3 weeks of opening. Announcements will be made in due course as to the entry period as well as other exciting developments which are in the pipeline.”

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn has requested that Comrades runners bear with the CMA as we fine tune the process and ensure that the entry opening for #Comrades2019 will be well-communicated and as open and fair a process as possible.

Gallery

AFP

Commission of Inquiry into SARS, Day 6

Witnesses testify of Moyane-led decimation of SARS’ investigative capacity

By Pauli Van Wyk

SCORPIO BREAKING

The fight against Gupta Inc moves to the computer server rooms of Regiments Capital

Jessica Bezuidenhout
18 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Rise of the Machines: Are we ready to participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution or be crushed by it?

Oscar Van Heerden
12 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

New sex charge against Spacey: US prosecutors

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen ‘stories’ on hush payments

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Australia PM Turnbull in crisis with second leadership challenge

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

IS chief Baghdadi urges ‘jihad’ in purported new recording

AFP 15 hours ago

The Lost Boys of Bird Island

Secrets, lies, cover-ups everywhere – here are some of the facts surrounding the entire sordid saga
Marianne Thamm 12 hours ago
11 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

FEAR AND LOATHING IN PARLIAMENT

Ramaphosa promises ‘rapid release’ of publicly owned land; Mkhwebane goes all alternative facts

Marianne Merten 12 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

FutureSpace’s International Arbitration Centre a breakthrough in conflict resolution

FutureSpace
19 AUG
4 mins

LAWYERS vs MINISTERS

Show us the evidence, Law Society demands on R80-bn collusion claims

Greg Nicolson
13 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-Benz X250d Double Cab 4Matic: In search of the X-factor

Deon Schoeman
12 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

The Rise of Tyranny: New book tracks the patterns and repercussions of state capture

Mark Swilling and Ivor Chipkin
19 AUG
5 mins
0