The 2018 Media Gathering: Catch up with these video clips of the action

The second edition of Daily Maverick’s The Media Gathering took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday 15 August 2018. Catch up on some of the conversations via these video clips.

Media is meeting its greatest challenge ever. Will it survive with its ethics untouched? Ferial Haffajee, newly appointed associate editor at Daily Maverick hosts the panel ‘Business of Truth’ with Steven Nathan, CEO of 10X Investments, Mzwanele Manyi, Chairperson of Afrotone Media Holdings and Ann Crotty, veteran financial journalist.

Rana Ayyub, investigative reporter from India, speaks to Richard Poplak, author & journalist at Daily Maverick about going undercover in Gujarat and the risks of being state enemy number one.

The loneliest world of all? The life of a whistle-blower. Rebecca Davis, journalist at Daily Maverick, hosts the panel discussion Life of a Whistle-blower. Panel members include Jessica Bezuidenhout, investigative reporter at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio; Bianca Goodson, Whistle-blower and former CEO at Trillian; Suzanne Daniels, Whistle-blower and former Head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom; and Gabriella Razzano, Executive Director of the Open Democracy Advice Centre.

Evita Bezuidenhout, the most famous white woman in South Africa, was also not at The Gathering. But Pieter-Dirk Uys addressed the audience, tiptoeing through the minefield of hashtags and hate speech.

South Africa before the #GuptaLeaks and after the #GuptaLeaks. Two different countries or just a well applied make-up? Stephen Grootes, SAFM host and Daily Maverick writer, hosts the panel Post #GuptaLeaks World with Kate Skinner, executive director of SANEF, Mondli Makhanya, editor at City Press, Adriaan Basson, editor at News24 and Stefaans Brummer from amaBhungane

Two #GuptaLeaks whistle-blowers speak publicly for the first time. From personal safety after lifting the lid on state capture, leaving the country and cleaning out the gutters, these two brave whistle-blowers changed the course of South African history. This pre-recorded video was screened for the first time at The 2018 Media Gathering.