VIDEO

Street Talk: White Privilege – White Guilt?

By Street Talk 16 August 2018

Young white professionals talk about how colour determines one’s social and economic status in South Africa and how white privilege and guilt are still a fact of life.

 

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

0