#10XDMGathering

Spin does business no favours – why we need an educated media

By Marianne Merten 15 August 2018
Caption
Ferial Haffajee, associate editor of Daily Maverick, Steven Nathan CEO, of 10X Investments, Mzwanele Manyi Chairman of Afrotone Media Holdings and Ann Crotty, veteran financial journalist on the panel Business of Truth at the Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town, 15 August 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Business in South Africa should fund independent media more than it does at present because the muckrakers are key to a thriving society. That’s not just financial support to independent media, but also training and resources so journalists have the skills and means to dig into financials, rather than just reporting what companies want to spin. The business of truth came under the spotlight at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering Media Edition in Cape Town.

Against the backdrop of not only State Capture, but also private sector financial scandals from the tens of millions gone from VBS Mutual Bank to the 2017 Steinhoff saga, the business of business and truth – and media – remains key in South Africa’s democracy.

And while business is there to make money, CEO of 10X Investments CEO Steven Nathan argued on Wednesday that companies could do more to be a good corporate citizen.

Looking at how much business are giving to political funding – “I’ve seen a figure of R1-billion in political donations,” he said – nowhere near that is received by independent media which had been digging up some of the key issues facing South Africa today.

What is more important for South Africa – more politicians or more independent media?” said Nathan, suggesting that perhaps half of the money that’s being spent on political funding should be re-directed to independent media.

And Ann Crotty, a veteran financial journalist now at Tiso Blackstar, told the audience how she was part of an attempted employee-backed take over of the then Irish-owned Independent Newspapers, from 2008/9. And while business was interested, it fell flat over a requirement to have a major black economic empowerment partner as part of this. “Business wanted a major BEE partner. It wasn’t enough to have majority black employees (among the 600 signatures supporting this bid).”

Mzwanele Manyi, Chairman of Afrotone Media Holdings on the panel Business of Truth at the Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town, 15 August 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

For Afrotone Media Holdings chairperson Mzwanele Manyi, the business of media is business, and being a black-owned business often meant being on the back foot because of unequal playing fields. The Cape Town hotel where he was staying, Manyi said, did not offer his television channel.

Why do guests not have the choice?”

Manyi bought the New Age– which received millions of rands from government departments and State-owned Entities for its business breakfast – and ANN7 from the Guptas. New Age recently closed down, ANN7 remains on air, rebranded as Afro Worldview.

And there should be no shyness from government to support black business. “As we speak right now Afro WorldView does not get much from government right now. Almost 95% of our revenue is from the private sector….”.

But Manyi dismissed questions that his media empire had been dependent on government funding. Or as panel moderator, Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee put it: “Was it ever anything else than the PR wing of the Guptas?”

No, said Manyi. “We as Afrotone Media, we do not apologise for government business. Let’s start there… Actually, the Sunday Times would close down without government funding (through advertising). City Press would close down.”

But questions about media being captured have also arisen in relation to Independent Media.

Crotty said the only reason questions around Sagarmatha arose, was because it had failed to adhere to the requirements of the Companies Act.

It’s quite disturbing… that a company that had not made a profit for a few years and had massive negative equity would get listing…” she said, adding later: “It’s a contrived market.”

Another deal, Ayo, remains under scrutiny, also by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the manager of around R2-billion in government pensions in savings, that is exposed in this transaction, as it is in the acquisition of Independent Newspapers.

Ann Crotty, veteran financial journalist and Steven Nathan, CEO of 10X Investments on the panel Business of Truth at the Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town, 15 August 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

The PIC has a R4.3-billion share purchase in Ayo Technology Solutions, previously known as Sekunjalo Technology Solutions. It came under scrutiny, including from the PIC investment committee as the deal as lost R800-million in value for the PIC, which on Tuesday, however, told MPs it remained “comfortable” with the acquisition in a R230-billion information technology (IT) sector.

amaBhunganein late April raised questions whether the Ayo share acquisition was related to generating income for Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé, whose Sekunjalo Investment Holdings led the black economic empowerment consortium 2013 acquisition of the national newspaper group. The PIC is also exposed to the tune of R1.25-billion at the end of March 2018, although it has publicly confirmed there would now be an exit strategy.

Critically, media has played an important role not only in putting the spotlight on such transactions, but also State Capture through #GuptaLeaks – and dodgy private sector dealings.

But more resources, skills and time are needed for journalists to unpack companies’ financial statements and balance sheets.

I’m told Markus Jooste (Steinhoff ex-CEO) does not believe he did anything wrong… I can’t begin to understand how his mind works. It is a really disturbing thought,” said Crotty.

We (journalists) need a lot more resources, we need more skills to be able to interrogate (companies’ financials).

The easier thing to do is to accept what is told by the companies, but that does not even serve the companies.” DM

Gallery

Marianne Merten

#10XDMGathering LIVE STREAM

2018 Media Gathering, live from Cape Town International Convention Centre

By Daily Maverick

LIVE UPDATES

#10XDMGathering: As it happens – follow our blog and live stream here

Antoinette Muller
8 hours ago
7 mins

10XDMGathering

Zapiro: ‘When a man goes above the law, we have the right to criticise’

Carien Du Plessis
9 mins ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe ruling party challenges bid to overturn poll results

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Monster Hunter’ on hold as China hits pause on new video games

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Researchers find new security flaw in Intel chips

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Mandzukic calls time on Croatia career

AFP 11 hours ago

#10XDMGathering

The cost of truth – whistle-blowers speak
Greg Nicolson 2 hours ago
4 mins

The filming of The Beach permanently damaged the ecosystem on the Thai island it was located on.

South Africa

Zendani Veronica Sobukwe, ‘Mother of Azania,’ dies at 91

Nkateko Mabasa 19 mins ago
3 mins

#10xDMGathering

State enemy number one – courage of an investigative journalist in India

Pauli Van Wyk
3 hours ago
3 mins

#10XDMGathering

Spin does business no favours – why we need an educated media

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
4 mins

NPA REGENESIS

As Shaun Abrahams packs his bags, Ramaphosa appoints Silas Ramaite acting NPA head

Greg Nicolson
16 hours ago
4 mins

Lost Boys

Cop who exposed Magnus Malan paedophile ring found dead in Eastern Cape

Marianne Thamm
14 AUG
4 mins
0