Newsdeck

N. Korea developing new missiles: report

By AFP 31 July 2018
Caption
A general view over the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea, 24 July 2018. South Korea's Defense Ministry said it was pushing for a plan to withdraw forces and equipment from border guard posts 'on a trial basis' in line with the April inter-Korean summit agreement to halt all hostile acts and reduce tensions. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US intelligence agencies have found that North Korea is building new missiles, based on satellite photographs taken in recent weeks and other new evidence, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Just weeks after a high-stakes summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang appears to be developing at least one or two liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Post said, citing officials familiar with the intelligence.

The factory outside Pyongyang in Sanumdong where the work is underway produced the North’s first ICBMs capable of reaching the United States.

Following the Singapore summit in June, Trump had declared that Pyongyang was “no longer a Nuclear Threat,” and touted his own diplomatic achievements.

But Kim did not publicly promise to end work at the country’s nuclear and missile facilities, instead speaking of eventual denuclearization.

The reported new missile construction follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s testimony last week in which he told senators Pyongyang continues to make nuclear fissile material, without indicating whether the hermit state was building new missiles.

Imagery from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency suggests ongoing work on at least one Hwasong-15 ICBM at the Sanumdong plant, the Post said.

“We see them going to work, just as before,” a US official told the newspaper.

But at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on North Korea’s west coast, workers can be seen dismantling an engine test stand, in line with a promise made to Trump at the summit, though the move is seen as more symbolic since the facility can easily be rebuilt.

An image taken on July 7 shows a bright-red covered trailer in a loading area that appears to be identical to those vehicles the North has previously used to transport ICBMs. DM

Gallery

AFP

amaBhungane

Vuk’uphile: ‘They sold us a dead dream’

By Zanele Mji for amaBhungane

Land hearings – Gauteng

Expropriation wins support as challenges and division come to the fore

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Elin Ersson and the lesson of human solidarity and not taking illegal orders in monstrous times

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Trump says willing to meet with Iran leaders ‘any time’

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Japan human trial tests iPS cell treatment for Parkinson’s

AFP 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA pleased with progress of Zimbabwe’s elections – Ramaphosa

News24 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Rooney scores first DC United goal before breaking nose

john 24 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The winter of unholy alliances
Stephen Grootes 5 hours ago
5 mins

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would never call him 'short and fat?' Oh well I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" ~ Donald J Trump

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS

Trepidation as observers warn that an expected presidential run-off should be peaceful

Carien Du Plessis 5 hours ago
4 mins

#TotalShutdown

Nationwide action against gender-based violence recalls 1956 Women’s March

Aphiwe Ngalo
4 hours ago
5 mins

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS

Hope and change characterise the all-important voting day

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
5 hours ago
3 mins

Newsflash

NPA to prosecute North West SAPS posse who hounded IPID investigators

Marianne Thamm
10 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Tobacco Bill unjustified by government’s own impact assessment

Ivo Vegter
4 hours ago
13 mins
0