Latest “Mission Impossible” flick cruises to box office gold

By AFP 31 July 2018
Caption
(L-R) British actor Henry Cavill, US director Christopher McQuarrie, US actor Tom Cruise and British actor Simon Pegg, stars of the new film 'Mission: Impossible-Fallout' form hearts with their fingers as they pose for photos at a red carpet event in Seoul, South Korea, 16 July 2018 (issued 17 July 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

"Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" topped the weekend box office in North America, outperforming the five earlier editions of the stunt-filled Tom Cruise action franchise, final figures showed Monday.

The Paramount/Skydance production took in $61.2 million for the three-day weekend, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, more than quadrupling the $15.1 million earned by second-place “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

“Impossible” has 56-year-old Cruise, who famously still does his own cliff-hanging, car-rolling stunts, ordered to track down some missing plutonium and find a terror-minded villain.

Universal’s “Mamma Mia” clung to the second spot for a second straight weekend, though its take was nearly 60 percent below its opening.

With a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan, the film uses plentiful flashbacks to fill in the story of Streep’s carefree character on the only Greek island with a built-in ABBA soundtrack.

In third was Sony’s “The Equalizer 2,” with Denzel Washington again playing a former black-ops agent — and now low-profile Lyft driver — drawn into action to avenge a friend’s death. It took in $14 million.

Fourth spot went to another Sony film, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” at $12.3 million.

The animated comedy, whose voice cast includes Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez, follows Count Dracula and his family as they get away from their hotel for their own vacation.

In fifth was a new release, Warner Bros.’s family-friendly “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” at $10.4 million, which Variety called slightly disappointing given the film’s 90 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first feature film based on a popular animated series, “Titans” has a voice cast including Kristen Bell, Will Arnett and Greg Cipes.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($8.8 million)

“Incredibles 2” ($7.3 million)

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($6.7 million)

“Skyscraper” ($5.3 million)

“The First Purge” ($2.2 million) DM

0