Newsdeck

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505bn of Chinese imports

By AFP 20 July 2018

US President Donald Trump said in an interview released Friday he is willing to hit all Chinese goods imported to the United States with tariffs if necessary.

 

“I’m ready to go 500,” the Republican leader told the US network CNBC, referring to the $505.5 billion in Chinese imports accepted into the United States in 2017.

“I’m not doing this for politics, I’m doing this to do the right thing for our country,” Trump said.

“We’ve been ripped off by China for a long time,” he added.

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products — sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.

China accused the United States of starting the “largest trade war in economic history.”

A second tranche of $16 billion in products is under review and could soon be added to the US measures.

In the full interview released Friday Trump reiterated his claim that the United States is “being taken advantage of” on issues including trade policy.

“I don’t want them to be scared. I want them to do well,” the US president said of China. “I really like President Xi a lot. But it was very unfair.”

The US-China spat is the largest and broadest of several trade fights picked by Trump.

The growing share of international trade under threat has raised the prospect the escalating trade war could harm the global economy by disrupting companies supply chains, pushing firms to hold off on investments and making goods more expensive for consumers.

In excerpts of the interview released on Thursday Trump had broken with the long-established executive branch practice of not commenting on the Federal Reserve’s decisions out of respect for its independence.

“I’m not thrilled,” Trump told the network in an interview excerpt aired Thursday. “Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again.” DM

Gallery

AFP

Corruption, Inc

Thulas Nxesi: State Capture forces resist the clean up at Public Works

By Marianne Merten

Education

Government could face class action lawsuit over inadequate schools

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Open Letter: Why I reported author Greta Wiid to the Human Rights Commission

Jochen Schmidt von Wuhlisch
6 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election race tightens: poll

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brighton sign South Africa star Tau

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505bn of Chinese imports

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kenyan beauty queen sentenced to death for murder

AFP 3 hours ago

Op-Ed

Inequality in South Africa: Beyond the 1%
Fazila Farouk and Murray Leibbrandt 18 hours ago
7 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

MOTORING

Renault Clio RS 18 F1: A mighty midget

Deon Schoeman 17 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

Afraid to ask your advisor about his fees? That’s weird

Emma Heap
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

BRICS: The makings of something interesting 

Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu
5 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why the failure of Presidents Zuma and Ramaphosa to deal with the Secrecy Bill is constitutionally delinquent

Pierre De Vos
17 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

The region may benefit from a breakthrough in Ethiopia-Eritrea relations

ISS Today
6 hours ago
4 mins
0